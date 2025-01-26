The Story Behind Ja Morant's Giraffe-Inspired Nike Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The Memphis Grizzlies easily defeated the Utah Jazz 125-103 on Saturday night. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant tallied just 11 points and seven assists, but the NBA All-Star debuted new shoes that left basketball fans amazed.
During the blowout victory, Morant debuted a giraffe-inspired colorway of his second signature Nike basketball shoe. Below is a video of the television announcers gushing over the Nike Ja 2 "Ja Raffe" colorway.
One broadcaster said with amazement, "Look at those, there! I saw them online. We hadn't seen them in person. Boy, those are nice."
While Nike is known for designing eye-catching colorways, there is a unique story behind Morant's giraffe-inspired sneakers. During Morant's rookie season, the Memphis Zoo named a baby giraffe, "Ja Raffe." They were both the same height at that time.
However, Ja Raffe has since been sold to the Hogle Zoo in Utah, which is why Morant debuted the kicks against the Jazz. Additionally, Morant's daughter loves the majestic animal and regularly wears that giraffe pattern.
Morant's first signature sneaker had a player-exclusive giraffe colorway, but it was nothing like this version of the Nike Ja 2. This colorway sported a giraffe-pattern upper with pink Swoosh logos and midsoles.
Currently, there is no release information for the Nike Ja 2 "Ja Raffe" colorway. In the meantime, online shoppers can choose from several colorways of Morant's second signature sneaker in full-family sizing ($72-$120) on the Nike website.
The Nike Ja 2 features respectable performance technology at a solid price. Its Air Zoom unit has a molded midfoot panel that is the perfect complement to give players extra bounce and the ability to move gracefully on the court.
Additionally, its lightweight mesh offers comfort and breathability in the upper, while engineered mesh on the big toe of the side of the shoe gives you even more breathability. Finally, the tractor tire-inspired traction helps players change direction with ease.
Morant signed with Nike in May 2019 before officially being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in that year's NBA Draft. Since then, Morant has launched two installments of Morant's signature sneakers, with a third on the way this summer.
