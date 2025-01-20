Ja Morant Sends 4-Word Message With His Nike Sneakers on MLK Day
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
MLK Day is always an important holiday on the NBA calendar. For the first time, basketball truly takes center stage without competition from other sports. It serves as an opportunity to showcase the league and celebrate one of the country's most important figures.
With all the pomp and circumstance, sneaker companies are using MLK Day to roll out new footwear on the hardwood. Earlier today, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant debuted a never-before-seen colorway of his second signature Nike sneaker.
Morant debuted an unreleased colorway of the Nike Ja 2 during the Grizzlies' 108-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The silhouette sported a gold upper, black detailing, and a four-word message: "Let Me Be Ja."
Currently, there is no release information for the Nike Ja 2 "Let Me Be Ja" colorway. Some fans on social media are speculating that it could be a player-exclusive colorway.
However, our fingers remained crossed that this fire colorway eventually hit shelves. While we wait to see if Morant's self-expressive kicks will be released, online shoppers can choose from several general release colorways of the Nike Ja 2 in full-family sizing ($72-$120) on the Nike website.
The Nike Ja 2 features solid performance technology at a decent price. Its Air Zoom unit has a molded midfoot panel that is the perfect complement to give players extra bounce and the ability to move gracefully on the court.
Plus, its lightweight mesh offers comfort and breathability in the upper, while engineered mesh on the big toe of the side of the shoe gives you even more breathability. Lastly, the tractor tire-inspired traction helps players change direction with ease.
Morant signed with Nike in May 2019 before officially being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in that year's NBA Draft. So far, Morant has exceeded all expectations. Maybe we should let him be Ja? Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.