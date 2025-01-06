Ja Morant is "Sick" of People Leaking His Nike Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The Kool-Aid Man is known for his legendary catchphrase, "Oh, yeah!" Thanks to leaked pictures on social media, basketball fans know that the slogan will appear on an upcoming colorway of Ja Morant's sneakers.
Morant's signature sneaker line is beloved by fans of all ages, especially the younger generation. The Nike Ja 2 is affordable, performs well, and is available in several exciting colorways.
One of the more highly anticipated colorways comes as part of a collaboration with the drink mix brand Kool-Aid. However, not everyone is thrilled about the breaking news.
After unofficial pictures of the Nike Ja 2 "Kool-Aid" colorway surfaced online and got picked up by sneaker websites, Morant fired off a frustrated post on his Instagram story.
"Gon start leaking my own shoes," wrote the Memphis Grizzlies point guard, along with a picture of the Kool-Aid-inspired sneakers. Morant also shared a picture of an upcoming black and gold colorway sporting a patent leather upper.
But Morant has already shared pictures of unreleased colorways. In October, he shared multiple pictures of the Nike Ja 2 in player-exclusive college colorways for Nike-sponsored schools.
Leaked pictures of upcoming sneaker releases have long been a part of the footwear industry. Yet, it remains a source of contention. Brands and athletes want to save the big announcements with high-quality pictures and flashy posts.
On the other hand, fans and media members argue that leaked images help build hype for the shoes. It is not uncommon for social media pages and websites to get their posts removed after sharing pictures of unreleased kicks.
The Nike Ja 2 "Kool-Aid" features a mismatched design, with each shoe sporting the Kool-Aid Man on the tongue. Additional details include the phrases, "Oh, yeah!" and "12:AM".
Unfortunately, the "Kool-Aid" colorway will not be released until May 15. Online shoppers who do not want to wait that long can choose from several styles of Morant's signature sneakers in full-family sizing at Nike.com.
There is a lot of time left in the NBA season, so fans can expect a steady stream of new styles from Morant and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.