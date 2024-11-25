Nike Ja 3 Drops in Summer 2025 with a Price Increase
Basketball players and fans had to wait over 18 months between the first and second installments of Ja Morant's signature sneaker line. Luckily, Nike is expediting the release of the Memphis Grizzlies guard's third basketball shoe.
The Nike Ja 3 is scheduled to launch on July 22, 2025. Morant's third signature sneaker will also see a price increase, costing $130 in adult sizes (up $10 from the Nike Ja 2). The trusted sneaker news outlet Sole Retriever was the first to report this exciting news.
Additionally, the first colorway of the Nike Ja 3 is dubbed "NY vs. NY" and pays homage to the iconic outdoor basketball tournament hosted in New York City every summer. Morant has a history with the tournament, as he appeared there in person and as a lifelike statue in June 2024.
The Nike Ja 3 "NY vs. NY" will sport a mix of Black, Neon Yellow, Total Orange, Bright Crimson, Mint Foam, and Anthracite. A larger launch will take place in Fall 2025.
Currently, there are no official pictures of tech specs for the performance basketball shoe. However, fans can safely assume Nike will stick to the winning formula of low-cut, lightweight, and affordable sneakers for Morant's signature line.
If it feels like Nike just launched Morant's second signature sneaker, you are correct. The Nike Ja 2 launched in the limited-edition "Induction" colorway in September 2024.
The blue and black sneakers are on ode to Morant's alma mater, the Murray State Racers. Nike followed up with a larger launch of the "Purple Sky" colorway two weeks later.
Over the past few months, Nike has released a steady stream of colorways for Morant's second signature sneaker. Online shoppers can check out Morant's footwear catalog in full-family on the Nike website.
Unfortunately for Grizzlies fans (and the basketball world), Morant has struggled with injuries as of late. The NBA All-Star suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last spring and has already missed eight consecutive games this year with hip problems.
Hopefully, Morant will get back on the court soon and light up the league with his skill and sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.