Stephen Curry Debuts 12th Signature Sneaker in Team USA Practice
Basketball fans have watched with glee as the NBA's top stars arrived in Las Vegas to begin training camp for the 2024 Summer Olympics. On Saturday, Team USA had their first practice, which meant unboxing new gear.
Just as every player brings their A-game to the international stage, so does their respective sneaker brand. The Paris Olympics will be Stephen Curry's first, and probably only, appearance in the Summer Games.
Additionally, Curry is the only Under Armour athlete on the Team USA roster. Never one to miss an opportunity, Under Armour and Curry Brand are using the quadrennial event to highlight Curry's 12th signature sneaker.
There have been grainy images of the unreleased hoop shoes circulating online, but yesterday was the first real look at the Curry 12 on the hardwood. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what we know about the upcoming sneaker.
The Golden State Warriors point guard laced up the Curry 12 in a 'Team USA' colorway. The silhouette looks vastly different than the previous four installments of Curry's signature line, which took a gradual approach to evolving the performance model.
Curry Brand has not yet announced an official launch date, pricing, or tech specs for the unreleased sneaker. However, Curry's signature sneakers usually hit shelves just ahead of basketball season in October.
Additionally, there is no confirmation if the 'Team USA' colorway will be a general release or player-exclusive style. Online shoppers who do not want to wait on the launch, can choose from several versions of Curry's new and retro shoes on the Under Armour website.
It is guaranteed to be an exciting summer for Curry and his eponymous sneaker brand. The sneaker community can follow Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
