The Top Three Sneaker Releases This Weekend

Many sneakerheads have gift cards from the holidays burning a hole in their pocket well into January. Luckily, there is always heat getting dropped on a regular basis. While this is not one of the more memorable weekends for shoppers, some great shoes are hitting the shelves.

As always, we try to curate the best (and most obtainable) kicks dropping that fans can realistically get their hands on. Below are the top three sneaker releases of this upcoming weekend.

Nike LeBron 20 'Olive Suede'

A detailed look at the Nike LeBron 20. Nike

Description: LeBron James' 20th signature shoe has taken the basketball world by storm. Over the past few months, we have seen the performance model release in more premium materials which lends itself to off-court usage. The Nike LeBron 20 'Olive Green' gives a sophisticated edge with suede details and easy-going colors.

Price: The Nike LeBron 20 'Olive Green' costs $210 in adult sizes.

How to Buy: The Nike LeBron 20 'Olive Green' is launching in the Nike SNKRS app on Friday, January 13, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Air Jordan 1 High 'True Blue'

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 1. Nike

Description: Perhaps the most iconic model from Michael Jordan's signature line, the Air Jordan 1 High stands the test of time. The 'True Blue' colorway features premium leather with bold, true blue contrasting the white and cement grey overlays.

Price: The Air Jordan 1 High 'True Blue' costs $180 in adult sizes, $140 in big kids' sizes, $85 in little kids' sizes, and $70 in baby/toddler sizes.

How to Buy: The Air Jordan 1 High 'True Blue' is launching in the Nike SNKRS app on Saturday, January 14, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

WMNS Air Jordan 5 'Dunk on Mars'

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 5. Nike

Description: We had to save the best for last. The WMNS Air Jordan 5 'Dunk on Mars' features a premium suede upper, spiky midsole, and accents that shimmer like the Milky Way.

Price: The WMNS Air Jordan 5 'Dunk on Mars' costs $200 in women's sizes.

How to Buy: The WMNS Air Jordan 5 'Dunk on Mars' is launching in the Nike SNKRS app on Saturday, January 14, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

