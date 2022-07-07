Skip to main content
Three New Colorways of LaMelo Ball's Puma Shoes Drop Soon

Three New Colorways of LaMelo Ball's Puma Shoes Drop Soon

The low-cut shoes release next week.

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The low-cut shoes release next week.

Few NBA players excite fans more than LaMelo Ball. The younger generation of fans have followed Ball since his days at Chino Hills to Lithuania and now the Charlotte Hornets. Through all the turbulence and noise, the transcendent point guard has arrived as a superstar in the association.

Puma astutely recognized Ball's marketability and signed him to a sneaker deal in 2020. The All-Star point guard debuted his first signature sneaker, the Puma MB.01, at the start of his second NBA season. Both Puma and Ball did not disappoint as they made history together throughout the 2021-22 season.

Puma MB.01 Lo Colorways

LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.01 Lo.
LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.01 Lo
LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.01 Low

Now, just in time for summer, Puma is releasing three new colorways of Ball's updated first shoe. The Puma MB.01 Lo is a low-cut version and will release in three team bank colorways - white/red, white/blue, and white/white. 

Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the shoes on July 14 for $120 at PUMA, Foot Locker, and Champs for $120. As is always the case with Puma's collection it is sure to fly off shelves fast. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Recommended For You

Nike & Devin Booker Agree to Contract Extension

Air Jordan 37 Details Announced

Ranking Ten Best USA-Themed Hoop Shoes

In This Article (1)

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets has new Puma basketball shoes dropping soon.
News

Three New Colorways of Puma MB.01 Lo Releasing Soon

By Pat Benson42 seconds ago
Devin Booker and Nike agree to a contract extension.
News

Devin Booker, Nike Agree to Contract Extension

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Devin Booker wears Nike Kobe 4 Protro on NBA 2K23 cover.
News

Devin Booker Wears Nike Kobe 4 in NBA 2K23 Cover Leak

By Pat Benson8 hours ago
Shareef O'Neal wore a pair of Nike KD 13s in a Lakers summer league game.
On Court

Shaq's Son Plays in KD's Shoes During NBA Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 6, 2022
Air Jordan 37 releasing in Fall 2022.
News

Nike Announces Air Jordan 37 Details

By Pat BensonJul 6, 2022
Kevin Durant wearing a pair of Nike KD 15.
On Court

Kevin Durant Shows Love to Chet Holmgren for Wearing KD Shoes

By Pat BensonJul 6, 2022
Drake wearing the Nike NOCTA Hot Step ‘White’
News

Shoes Worn by Drake at Toronto Raptors Games Available Tomorrow

By Pat BensonJul 6, 2022
Nike Air Penny 1 'Orlando' scheduled to release in August 2022.
News

Nike Pushes Back Release of Air Penny 1 'Orlando'

By Pat BensonJul 6, 2022