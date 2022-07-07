Three New Colorways of Puma MB.01 Lo Releasing Soon

Few NBA players excite fans more than LaMelo Ball. The younger generation of fans have followed Ball since his days at Chino Hills to Lithuania and now the Charlotte Hornets. Through all the turbulence and noise, the transcendent point guard has arrived as a superstar in the association.

Puma astutely recognized Ball's marketability and signed him to a sneaker deal in 2020. The All-Star point guard debuted his first signature sneaker, the Puma MB.01, at the start of his second NBA season. Both Puma and Ball did not disappoint as they made history together throughout the 2021-22 season.

Puma MB.01 Lo Colorways

Now, just in time for summer, Puma is releasing three new colorways of Ball's updated first shoe. The Puma MB.01 Lo is a low-cut version and will release in three team bank colorways - white/red, white/blue, and white/white.

Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the shoes on July 14 for $120 at PUMA, Foot Locker, and Champs for $120. As is always the case with Puma's collection it is sure to fly off shelves fast. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

