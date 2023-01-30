Analyzing Travis Kelce's AFC Championship Pregame Outfit

Sunday's NFL slate of conference championship games was full of delightful moments. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' last-second win over the Cincinnati Bengals, an emotional Patrick Mahomes tried to get his words out but kept getting interrupted by his teammates.

Travis Kelce's not-safe-for-work language was not the only the statement made by the All-Pro tight end. Not only did Kelce rack up seven receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown, but he also put together one of the strongest pregame outfits of the season.

The Chiefs' Twitter account shared a picture of Kelce walking into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and lit up the internet. Kelce wore a Kapital vest, Amiri denim jeans, and a pair of pricey Nike sneakers.

As always, our focus is on players' footwear. Below is everything fans need to know about the Nike Dunk Low shoes worn by Kelce before Sunday's NFC Championship game.

Nike Dunk Low

View of Nike Dunk Low shoes. Nike

Before yesterday's thrilling game, Kelce wore the Nike Dunk Low in the 'Cheetah' colorway. The lifestyle shoes were part of the "Animal Pack" collection and were released in June 2021 for $110. Unfortunately, the shoes sold out and now go for upwards of $400 on sneaker resale websites.

The Nike Dunk Low 'Cheetah' features a creamy leather upper with light brown suede overlays containing a subtle Cheetah print design. The dark brown Swoosh logos and heel tabs provide contrast to the low-key lifestyle shoe.

Kelce is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the NFL. Throughout this season, the veteran tight end has shown off an impressive sneaker rotation that ranges from rare to affordable. With two weeks to plan his pregame outfit for Super Bowl LVII, we cannot wait to see what Kelce wears in Phoenix, Arizona.

