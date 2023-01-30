Deebo Samuel Wore Gold Air Jordans in NFC Championship

Sunday's NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles turned into a rout. Philadelphia dismantled San Francisco 31-7 to advance to the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia's defense held San Francisco to just 83 passing yards. NFL All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel was able to tally 33 receiving yards on three catches. Much to our delight, Samuel wore a custom pair of Air Jordan cleats that hold special meaning.

Thanks to the artist Kota Kustoms, we have a detailed look at Samuel's gold cleats. The cleats were inspired by the world's most expensive sneakers, the Air Jordan 10 Solid Gold "OVO."

According to the artist, the kicks are made from gold Italian lambskin upper with gold hydro-dipped plates and are valued at $2 million. Samuel's eye-catching cleats capped off an incredible season of footwear for the Pro Bowl receiver, which included a new contract with Jordan Brand.

Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel runs with the football. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022-23 NFL season did not end the way Samuel or his 49ers teammates had envisioned. However, that should not detract from Samuel's accomplishments on and off the field. In addition to helping lead San Francisco to the NFC Championship, Samuel inked a footwear deal with Jordan Brand early in the season.

Since then, the 27-year-old has worn an impressive rotation of player-exclusive and custom cleats that most football players can only dream of playing in one day. Not to mention, Samuel's pregame outfits rival any other player in the league.

It is tough to see San Francisco's season come to an end. They were fun to watch and always gave sneakerheads plenty to discuss when it came to their footwear on and off the gridiron. The silver lining is something tells us they will be back and better than ever next year.

Recommended For You

Look : Deebo Samuel Wears Crystal-Covered Cleats

News : Andy Reid Wears Classic Nike Sneakers