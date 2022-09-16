Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Wears Rare Nike Dunks Before Game

Skip to main content
Travis Kelce Wears Nike Dunks Before Chiefs Game

NFL All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce wore Nike Dunk Low shoes before the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last night was another instant classic in the young NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24. Between the excitement about the game and the new Amazon Prime broadcast, a lot was lost in the shuffle.

One of FanNation Kicks' favorite players to cover, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did his thing. The 7x NFL Pro-Bowler grabbed five receptions for 51 yards. There was no doubt Kelce would play well after we saw his pregame outfit.

Kelce and the NFL shared tunnel pictures of the tight end's pregame fit on Instagram. Naturally, our focus is on the kicks Kelce wore before the Thursday Night Football matchup. Below is everything fans need to know about Kelce's shoes.

Nike SB Dunk Low 'Club 58 Gulf'

View of blue, white, and orange Nike Dunk shoes.

Nike SB Dunk Low 'Club 58 Gulf'

Kelce wore the Nike SB Dunk Low in the 'Club 58 Gulf' colorway. The shoes were released on March 1, 2021, for $100. As of today, the average resale price is $343, according to StockX.

This colorway is inspired by the classic race car Gulf Oil GT-40. The old-school skate shoe features a "Blue Chill" suede upper, black laces, and a white leather Swoosh logo. A patch with the number 58 is embroidered near the heel and on the woven tag stitched onto the stuffed mesh tongue. The "Safety Orange" outsole completes the fast look.

All sneakerheads know about the strong resurgence of popularity the Nike Dunk Low has enjoyed over the past two years. As a result, we are accustomed to seeing many different colorways, but Kelce is not playing fair with this rare pair of kicks.

It's only Week Two of the NFL season, and Kelce is already in playoff mode. We cannot wait to see what else the All-Pro tight end has planned for the rest of the year. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field.

