Travis Kelce Dominates NFL in Pregame Outfits

Travis Kelce Wears Off-White Nikes before Chiefs Game

NFL All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce wore rare Nike shoes before the Kansas City Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers.
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 of the NFL season might prove to be a turning point for several teams. One of which is the Kansas City Chiefs, who easily defeated the San Francisco 49ers to improve to 5-2.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was phenomenal, as always. Mahomes passed for 423 yards. One of the quarterback's favorite targets, tight end Travis Kelce, caught six receptions for 98 yards.

Kelce continues to light it up on and off the field. Before yesterday's game, the 7x Pro-Bowler shined bright with his pregame outfit. Kelce wore a fire fit highlighted by a pair of bright Nike shoes. Below is what fans need to know about Kelce's kicks.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 'Volt'

Green Nike Air Force 1 shoe.

Side view of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 'Volt.'

Kelce wore a pair of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s in the 'Volt' colorway. The shoes were released in December 2018 for $170. They now have an average resale price of $1,043, according to StockX.

The shoes were part of a collaboration between Nike and the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. The bright shoes are almost entirely volt. Contrast is provided by the black Swoosh logo, "AIR" branding, and subtle hits of orange.

We have documented Kekce's pregame sneakers since the preseason, and the 33-year-old keeps outdoing himself. Kelce is clearly a fan of the classics. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

