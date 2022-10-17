Travis Kelce Wore Nike Yeezys Before Kansas City Chiefs Game

The highly-anticipated game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills did not disappoint. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 24-20 in the best matchup of Week 6 of the NFL season.

Although the Chiefs lost, we have to spotlight tight end Travis Kelce for his performance and pregame fit. Kelce grabbed eight receptions for 108 yards. We knew the 3x First-Team All-Pro would put in work after arriving at Arrowhead Stadium in a pink and tan ensemble with the rarest of Nike shoes.

As you can see in the Chiefs' Instagram post above, Kelce wore old, yet highly expensive, Nike shoes designed by Kanye West. Below is everything fans need to know about Kelce's pregame kicks.

Nike Air Yeezy 1 'Net Tan'

Side view of the Nike Air Yeezy 1 'Net Tan' StockX

Kelce wore the Nike Air Yeezy 1 in the 'Net Tan' colorway. The high-top shoes were released on April 4, 2009, for $250. According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $4,529.

The 'Net Tan' colorway was the last of three colorways of West's first signature sneaker with Nike. West and Nike would create the Nike Air Yeezy 2 before the rapper would start a partnership with Adidas, which has lasted almost a decade.

West's first shoe successfully married luxury brand aesthetics with the performance ethos of Nike. The otherwise neutral shoe is set off by a midfoot strap and a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

Everyone already knew that Kelce is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the NFL. But the perennial Pro-Bowler is taking his sneaker game up to a new level this season. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about your favorite athlete's footwear.

