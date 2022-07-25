Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week

As if this summer could not get any hotter, Jordan Brand is releasing more heat this week. The performance lines have been busy this month with the upcoming releases surrounding Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, and the Air Jordan 37. But OG sneakerheads get a treat with two fan favorites soon. Check out the details below.

Air Jordan 8 Women’s ‘Taxi Yellow’

Air Jordan 8 Women’s ‘Taxi Yellow’. Nike

Release Date: Friday, June 29, 2022

Price: $200

Where to Buy: Select retailers, Nike.com, & SNKRS App.

Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Desert Elephant’

Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Desert Elephant’. Nike

Release Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Price: $200

Where to Buy: Select retailers, Nike.com, & SNKRS App.

Recommended For You

Michael Jordan Wears Air Jordan 3 in NBA2K23 Trailer

Air Jordan 37 Officially Images & Details