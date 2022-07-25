Two Retro Air Jordans Dropping This Week

Two New Retro Air Jordans Releasing Soon
Jordan Brand is dropping more heat this week.
As if this summer could not get any hotter, Jordan Brand is releasing more heat this week. The performance lines have been busy this month with the upcoming releases surrounding Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, and the Air Jordan 37. But OG sneakerheads get a treat with two fan favorites soon. Check out the details below.
Air Jordan 8 Women’s ‘Taxi Yellow’
Release Date: Friday, June 29, 2022
Price: $200
Where to Buy: Select retailers, Nike.com, & SNKRS App.
Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Desert Elephant’
Release Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022
Price: $200
Where to Buy: Select retailers, Nike.com, & SNKRS App.
