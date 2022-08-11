Tyrann Mathieu Wears Air Jordan 1s in Photo Shoot

The NFL season is so close we can feel it. Teams are figuring out their final roster in training camp this month before the regular season kicks off in September.

One player who does not have to worry about his spot is Tyrann Mathieu. The veteran safety signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the New Orleans Saints in May. Recently, fans got their first look at Mathieu in black and gold, and it did not disappoint.

The 3x All-Pro player suited in a Saints uniform for the first time and chose to wear Air Jordan 1 sneakers in the NFL photo shoot. The exact kicks Mathieu is wearing are the Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Patent Black White Gold.'

The classic basketball shoes feature a white upper with black and gold accents, gold Nike Swoosh logo, a white midsole, and a black sole. They were released on January 22, 2019, for $120. Unfortunately for fans, the average resale price is now $292, according to StockX.

Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Patent Black White Gold' Nike

'The Honeybadger' brings years of veteran experience, All-Pro level skills, and a lot of star power to New Orleans. There is no better way to start a new year than with a new pair of kicks.

A famous NFL defender once said, "If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good." Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

