UCLA Bruins Flex Their All-Gold Air Jordans on Social Media
It is easy to understand why recruits want to be a part of the UCLA Bruins' proud athletic program. Sure, the Bruins have won 123 NCAA National Championships, and their campus is located in Westwood, California. But you cannot forget the kicks.
Since 2021, UCLA has been the West Coast flagship school for Jordan Brand. Throughout the course of their partnership, Jumpman has routinely hooked up the Bruins with rare sneakers and apparel. No other NCAA athletic program can match UCLA's footwear.
Recently, UCLA Football showed off their home and away Air Jordan cleats for the upcoming season. Back by popular demand, fans are being treated to far more detailed pictures of the Bruins' Air Jordan 3 cleats.
The Air Jordan 3 is making its way onto the football field this year courtesy of Jordan Brand. While most athletes would be more than happy with an OG colorway, Jumpman's design team outdid themselves with UCLA's all-gold cleats.
Inspired by Michael Jordan's third signature sneaker, the iconic silhouette takes on the gridiron with redesigned performance technology. Even better, this version of the cleat features all-gold everything punctuated by the school's iconic powder blue.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, these cleats remain a player-exclusive colorway. Chalk it up as one of the perks of representing the Bruins on the field.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, these cleats remain a player-exclusive colorway. Chalk it up as one of the perks of representing the Bruins on the field.
The Bruins kick off their football season in less than nine weeks, and they will be doing so in some of the best Air Jordan cleats to ever grace the gridiron. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
