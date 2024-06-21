UCLA Bruins Show Off Amazing Player-Exclusive Air Jordans
The 2024 NCAA College Football season kicks off ten weeks from tomorrow (not that we are counting). When the UCLA Bruins travel to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, they will rock a Big-10 patch on their jersey for the first time.
Even better, the Bruins will be lacing up new Air Jordan cleats in unreleased colorways. On Friday morning, the UCLA Football Equipment social media account shared a sneak peek of the team's footwear for the upcoming season.
It looks like Jordan Brand delivered an incredible package of retro cleats to Westwood. From the two social media posts, we can infer the Bruins received cleats in two player-exclusive colorways (one for home games and one for road games).
Sticking with recent tradition, the Bruins will all-gold footwear when they play in front of their home crowd in the historic Rose Bowl Stadium. For the first time ever, a college football team will rock all-gold Air Jordan 3 cleats.
The player-exclusive colorway features all-gold everything except for the powder blue accents around the Jumpman and UCLA logos on the tongues.
Meanwhile, the Bruins will presumably rock Air Jordan 1 cleats on the road. The player-exclusive colorway features a mix of white and cement on the upper with blue detailing on the retro branding and logos.
UCLA and Jordan Brand has proven to be a formidable team since partnering in July 2021. The football team wowed fans with throwback uniforms last season, while the men's and women's basketball teams have made headlines for their sneakers.
The college football season is still 70 days away, but UCLA and Jordan Brand are already running up the score on their opponents. The sneaker community can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
