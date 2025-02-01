UCLA Bruins Unbox Premium Air Jordan Sneakers in School Colors
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Since kicking off a five-year partnership in 2021, the UCLA Bruins and Jordan Brand have proven to be a match made in heaven. Jordan Brand gets the premiere flagship program on the West Coast, and UCLA gets the best footwear in the world.
Over the past few years, Jordan Brand has treated UCLA's student-athletes and coaches to ultra-rare gear. But this past week has been a banner week for kicks in Westwood.
Most notably, the UCLA Women's Basketball Team unboxed retro Air Jordan 4 sneakers in a player-exclusive colorway. The UCLA Athletic Department's social media team did not miss with the rollout of the never-before-seen kicks.
The top-ranked UCLA basketball team could not contain their excitement when seeing the retro hoop shoes in school colors. The colorway featured a smooth suede upper in True Blue contrasted by a lighter shade of blue on the midsole and laces.
Best of all, gold detailing on the Jumpman logo and lace tags add an even more luxurious feel to the shoes. A closer look at the Jumpman logo on the heel shows a jewel inside the basketball in Jordan's hand.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, these instantly-iconic sneakers will never hit shelves. However, online shoppers can shop retro Air Jordan sneakers and other UCLA gear on the Nike website.
The Air Jordan 4 was Jordan's fourth signature basketball shoe. The Chicago Bulls shooting guard debuted the performance model in February 1989 during the NBA All-Star Game in Houston.
Upon its initial launch, a total of four colorways were available. However, Nike and Jordan Brand have reimagined the legendary sneakers in almost every style imaginable over the past 35 years. However, few are better than UCLA's player-exclusive colorway.
Since Jordan Brand is a company that prides itself on being a family, it is taking care of more than just UCLA's basketball team. The Bruins football team also shared the pictures on its official social media account.
We do not know if every student-athlete at UCLA will get the sneakers, but hopefully, as many as possible can get their hands on the old-school hoop shoes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.