Jayson Tatum's Sneakers Show Love to the UCLA Bruins
Despite being a company with global reach, Jordan Brand thinks of itself as a family. That bond between Jumpman athletes transcends rivalries, sports, and conventional fashion trends.
Last night, Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to a 117-113 overtime victory against the LA Clippers. Tatum tallied 24 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. Best of all, he showed love to the UCLA Bruins.
Tatum's third signature sneaker with Jordan Brand has been well-received among hoopers and fans alike. The general-release colorways have been solid, but the player-exclusive styles have been on another level.
Tatum is a former Duke Blue Devil, but that does not stop him from supporting Jordan Brand partner schools in the NCAA. We have seen him represent the Houston Cougars, Marquette Golden Eagles, and now the most-winning program in college hoops history.
UCLA kicked off a six-year partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand in July 2021. Since teaming up, UCLA has become the West Coast flagship for the iconic brand. Additionally, it has helped elevate current and former student-athletes like Kiki Rice and Jaime Jacquez Jr.
The Jordan Tatum 3 "UCLA Bruins" colorway sported a white upper, contrasted by True Blue and University Gold detailing. The UCLA and Tatum co-branding provides the finishing touches to the flawless kicks.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, the "UCLA Bruins" colorway will never hit shelves. However, online shoppers can choose from multiple general-release colorways of the Jordan Tatum 3 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
The Jordan Tatum 3 sports a new upper that incorporates insights from athletes' on-court moves in the Nike Sport Research Lab, layering materials where they matter most for power and comfort, creating a supportive, conforming fit without feeling bulky or stiff on the hardwood.
The Cushlon 3.0 foam and a Zoom Air insert work alongside the upper's firm frame to promote lateral movements that feel smooth and secure, and a herringbone traction pattern propels a superior first step and quick cut while helping hoopers stop on a dime.
The NBA regular season is halfway over, maybe we will see Tatum wear represent the UNC Tar Heels at some point (although we would not count on it).
