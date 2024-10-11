UCLA Bruins Pay Homage to John Wooden on Jordan Luka 3
In college basketball's hierarchy, the UCLA Bruins sit atop the throne. Thanks to the foundation laid by the legendary coach John R. Wooden, Pauley Pavillion has far more NCAA Championship banners hanging than any other school.
Not only did Wooden help build a program that has remained dominant for decades, but his iconic 'Pyramid of Success' continues to inspire and guide athletes and coaches across the sport.
With the new season quickly approaching, UCLA's men's basketball team shared its official team picture on Thursday afternoon. As a fitting tribute to Wooden, every player wore the same pair of sneakers that paid homage to the Wizard of Westwood.
UCLA, a Jordan Brand school, wore Luka Doncic's third signature sneaker in a player-exclusive colorway. The Jordan Luka 3 'UCLA Bruins' features a blue upper, gold detailing, and white accents. But a closer look reveals a much deeper meaning.
The back left heel features Doncic's signature Jordan Brand logo. Meanwhile, the right heel features a custom design that combines the legendary Jumpman logo with Wooden's 'Pyramid of Success.' Wooden's initials are also included on the heel tab.
However, UCLA and Jordan Brand were not finished honoring Wooden. The insoles include one of Wooden's most popular quotes:
"Success is a peace of mind which is a different result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best that you are capable of becoming." - John R. Wooden.
Every time the Bruins lace up their hoop shoes before a game, they will be reminded of the program's history and ethos. Even better, this is just one of many different sneakers the team will wear throughout the season.
As a Jordan Brand school, UCLA student-athletes are supplied with multiple colorways of all the brand's basketball shoes: Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Russell Westbrook, and the Air Jordan 39. Fans can expect to see multiple versions of each shoe on the court this season.
Of course, the women's basketball team will receive the same love, if not more, from Jordan Brand. UCLA's junior guard Kiki Rice made history by becoming the first player to sign an NIL deal with Jordan Brand in October 2022.
Since then, Jordan Brand asked Rice to debut the unreleased Air Jordan 38 on the court during the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. Then, last spring, Rice unveiled a player-exclusive colorway that drew inspiration from her hometown of Washington, D.C.
The Jordan Luka 3 and all other player-exclusive colorways worn by the Bruins will not be released to the public. Fans can chalk it up as one of the many perks of playing for the most prestigious basketball program in the country.
But with basketball season almost here, hoopers can find plenty of general-release colorways of the Jordan Luka 3 on store shelves. Just remember to "Be quick, but don't hurry." Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NCAA and beyond.