UCLA Unveils Retro Air Jordans for Homecoming Game Against Maryland
The incredible turnaround of the UCLA Bruins has been one of the most thrilling stories of the college football season. After a slow start to the year, UCLA now has a legitimate shot at disrupting the Big Ten down the final stretch of the season.
But as always, the surging Bruins must take it one game at a time. This week, they will host the Maryland Terrapins.
Not only is it a nationally televised conference game, but it is homecoming for the Bruins. Jordan Brand has already taken care of the Bruins as they prepare to face Under Armour's flagship school.
Just like the last two years, the Bruins will wear their throwback uniforms from 1967. It is hard to improve upon the powder blue and white jerseys with gold pants and helmets, but Jordan Brand found a way for its West Coast flagship program.
Jordan Brand supplied the Bruins football team with retro Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 4 Low cleats. Both styles are player-exclusive colorways that capture the essence of UCLA and Jumpman's throwback aesthetic.
The Air Jordan 1 Low features a dark grey and black elephant print upper (an important nod to the signature sneaker line's history), white laces, powder blue Swoosh logos, and the original Air Jordan Wings logo on the back heels.
The Air Jordan 4 Low features a smooth black upper contrasted by powder blue details and white laces. Lastly, the Jumpman logo and "Nike Air" branding on the heel pop off the kicks in powder blue.
UCLA has not yet officially shared pictures of this year's throwback uniforms, but the football team's official social media accounts did update their profile pictures with vintage branding.
Even better, the Gary Beban-era jerseys have already been available for purchase online. Fans can shop officially licensed UCLA apparel and footwear (plus general release Air Jordans) at Nike.com.
In December 2020, UCLA announced a major six-year sponsorship deal with Jordan Brand and Nike that took effect on July 1, 2021. Since teaming up with Jordan Brand, the UCLA football team has routinely flexed new Air Jordan cleats on the gridiron every season.
