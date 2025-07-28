UCLA Bruins' Air Jordan Football Cleat Rotation Goes Viral
The Big Ten Conference is stacked from top to bottom, and there are no easy weeks for any of the teams. However, there is easily a clear winner when it comes to uniforms and footwear — the UCLA Bruins.
In December 2020, UCLA announced a major six-year sponsorship deal with Jordan Brand and Nike that took effect on July 1, 2021. UCLA's football and basketball teams represent Jumpman, while the other sports showcase the Swoosh.
Since teaming up with Jordan Brand, the UCLA football team has routinely flexed new Air Jordan cleats on the gridiron every season. Now, after four years of working together, UCLA's footwear rotation is officially getting out of control.
This past off-season, UCLA landed kicker/punter Cash Peterman in the transfer portal. In addition to being a clutch player on the field, Peterman has a massive following on social media thanks to his steady stream of viral videos.
Peterman does a great job of giving fans a sneak peek at what college football is like behind the scenes, and he recently shared the first installment of a two-part video showcasing UCLA's Air Jordan cleat rotation.
Peterman showed off the following cleats to his 441,000 Instagram followers: Black/White Air Jordan 1 High, White/Blue Air Jordan 1 Low, All-Gold Air Jordan 3, and the Air Jordan 11 High DMP cleats.
Athletes and fans will be waiting for the second part of Peterman's footwear rotation. In the meantime, the kicker continues to excite fans with unbelievable looks behind one of the most iconic athletic programs in the country.
Unfortunately, all of the gear Peterman shows off is player-exclusive. However, online shoppers can check out Jordan Brand's selection of UCLA apparel and footwear at Nike.com.
UCLA kicks off its season against a former conference foe, the Utah Utes, in a nationally televised game on August 30. Fans can expect the Bruins to shine under the Rose Bowl lights.
