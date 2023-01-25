UNC Tar Heels Wear Pink Jordans for Cancer Awareness

Few, if any, NCAA basketball programs have a stronger tradition than the North Carolina Tar Heels. Not only do the Tar Heels rack up wins every year, but they do it in style.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is sponsored by Jordan Brand. It never hurts when your school's most famous alum is the greatest basketball player of all time who also has the most legendary sneaker line ever created.

Michael Jordan does not shy away from getting his alma mater hooked up with the best gear possible. In return, the Tar Heels always use their platform for a good cause. During last night's win against the Syracuse Orange, the Tar Heels debuted a special colorway of the Jordan Luka 1.

Jordan Brand picked up a major victory when they signed Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic to a signature sneaker deal. Doncic's first shoe to hit shelves has taken over college and professional basketball.

Before last night's game which was part of the Coaches vs. Cancer series, the Tar Heels' social media account shared pictures of an unreleased pink and white Jordan Luka 1 colorway. The shoes were designed to help raise awareness in the fight against cancer.

Jordan Luka 1

A detailed look at Luka Doncic's shoes. Luka Doncic

The Jordan Luka 1 launched in September 2022 for $110. The performance basketball shoes have been released in several colorways and are still available at retail price on Nike's website.

Not only do Doncic's kicks look great, but they perform even better. The Jordan Luka 1 is designed for players craving speed and support. It is the first shoe with full-length "Formula 23" foam cushioning.

Additionally, the "Flight Wire" cables offer support and lockdown. A rubber wrap for ankle support and a compliant traction system was designed with step-back jumpers in mind.

It is no surprise that Doncic's shoes have been hit with hoopers. However, it is unusual for a player's first signature shoe to enjoy such a warm reception. Luckily, we are in the middle of basketball season, and it's safe to expect more exciting releases from Jordan Brand.

