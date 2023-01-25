Zion Williamson's Jordan Brand Shoes are on Sale

On Wednesday morning, the basketball world learned that Zion Williamson is at least two weeks away from returning from a hamstring injury. The New Orleans Pelicans forward dominated the NBA through 29 games this season, averaging 26 points and seven rebounds.

Even better, he was finally able to play in his signature Jordan Brand shoes. Williamson missed all last season due to injury and never wore his first signature shoe. But the All-Star forward has put in work in the Jordan Zion 2.

While fans anxiously await Williamson's return to the court, they can at least purchase his signature shoes at a discount. The Jordan Zion 2 is available in multiple colorways and discounted at 14-34% off the retail price on Nike's website.

Jordan Zion 2

A detailed look at Zion Williamson's shoes. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Jordan Zion 2 launched in two premium colorways in June 2022 for $140. Following the launch, the retail price has remained between $120-$130 for the release of multiple colorways.

The performance model is segmented into three key areas: the heel for impact resistance, the midsole for resilience and containment, and the forefoot for comfort and mobility.

The Jordan Zion 2 introduced a new concept that decouples the Strobel, shifting it from a full-length unit to a focus on the heel, allowing for 20 percent more Zoom Air on the forefoot and a smoother, more comfortable landing on the hee. Additional support is provided by the cup sole, which wraps high up the foot, and a forefoot strap that works in tandem with the lacing system for optimal support.

Not only does Williamson's second signature shoe tout top-notch technology, but it has dropped in some fire colorways that received near-universal approval from sneakerheads. Now is the time to purchase the Jordan Zion 2 before he returns to the court and reminds everyone of his greatness.

