Under Armour Launches Game-Changing Performance Shoe

Athletes often carry multiple shoes with them at all times. A pair of performance models and then some laceless slides or broken-in kicks with crushed heels for after their workout. Under Armour is simplifying the process for athletes.

Based on feedback, Under Armour set out to develop a multi-dimensional shoe that can become what the athlete needs it to be exactly when they need it. The result was Under Armour SlipSpeed - a performance trainer with a convertible heel design.

It’s a slip-on sneaker designed for performance to take athletes from training to recovery mode, with options for all-day wear. The shoe features a ‘crushable’ heel design, featuring unmatched tech and innovation to satisfy the ultimate sneakerhead.

Technology

The BOA® Fit System has a 12-point lockdown system allowing athletes to personalize the shoe to their exact needs. Under Armour

In creating the Under Armour SlipSpeed heel folding technology, athletes can have a comfortable underfoot experience without compromising performance capabilities. Plus, the BOA® Fit System delivers a micro-adjustable, personalized fit. Wearers can adjust the 12-point lockdown system to secure their foot for tough reps or release the tension for relaxed wear.

The Under Armour SlipSpeed is grounded in UA Flow technology, the same proprietary foam compound used in Stephen Curry’s signature Curry Flow line that powers his championship-winning performance on the court.

The breathable upper remains cool thanks in part to the Under Armour Iso-Chill padder interior. The shoes are machine washable without sacrificing their integrity. An exclusive laundry bag makes it easy to keep the shoes fresh and clean.

With UA Flow’s lightweight cushioning and pioneering traction, the Under Armour SlipSpeed delivers both comfort and performance. This model is packed with some of Under Armour's biggest innovations to push the boundaries of performance.

Athlete Driven Innovation

World Champion Swimmer and Under Armour athlete Michael Phelps is excited about the new shoe. Under Armour

"When I received my first pair of UA SlipSpeed, I was excited to have a shoe that could take me from a hard workout in the gym to running errands with the kids without the need to bring another pair of shoes along,” said Michael Phelps, World Champion Swimmer and Under Armour athlete.

Phelps continued, “I was able to share some of my feedback with the team testing out the shoe for a while, and I am excited to see it come to market for athletes and exercise enthusiasts of all abilities to take advantage of."

“When we took a look at the market and spoke with athletes, what we continued to hear was the need for versatility — there was a clear demand for an innovative and versatile solution in the performance footwear category,” said Marcus Cheatham, Director of Product, Special Teams, Under Armour.

Cheatham added, “What we have created with UA SlipSpeed is a trainer that not only adjusts to fit your specific footwear needs any time of the day but also still packs in some of our biggest performance innovations like UA Flow and UA Iso-Chill for optimum training,"

Consumer Information

The Under Armour SlipSpeed releases on October 31, 2022. Under Armour

The Under Armour SlipSpeed launches in the United States on October 31, 2022, with limited availability on UA.com and through retailer DICK’s Sporting Goods for $150.

Following the Halloween release, there will be continued drops with new colorways and a full global launch in Spring 2023. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for more exciting updates in footwear.

