Victor Wembanyama's Nike Sneakers Are 53% Off Online

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is playing for his basketball and footwear legacy in the 2026 NBA Finals. Wembanyama's Nike contract expires before the start of next season, potentially making him a sneaker free agent at the most important part of his career.

Wembanyama does not yet have his own signature sneaker line, but Nike has released several of his player-exclusive colorways over the years. Currently, some shoes are marked down by as much as 53% in select styles. Below is a breakdown of Wembanyama's discounted basketball shoes.

Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Haunted Heights"

Victor Wembanyama's Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Haunted Heights" colorway. | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Wembanyama's Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Haunted Heights" colorway dropped just before Halloween in October 2025. The basketball shoes had a retail price of $210, but are now marked down to $97.72 (53% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods.

The silhouette sports a scary mix of Melon Tint, Total Orange, and Barely Volt with black detailing to create a flaming pumpkin design. Wembanyama's signature phrase, "Be Unique Every Day," appears across the tongues.

Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Dusty Cactus"

Victor Wembanyama wears the Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Dusty Cactus" colorway. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Wembanyama's Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Dusty Cactus" colorway dropped in April 2025. The basketball shoes had a retail price of $200, but are now marked down to $139.99 (30% off) at Foot Locker.

The model embraces a Southwestern style in line with last year's Spurs City Edition uniforms. Its combination of Dusty Cactus and Laser Orange was a subtle tribute to the city that embraced the Frenchman.

Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Deep Winter"

Victor Wembanyama's Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Deep Winter" colorway. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wembanyama's Nike G.T. Hustle 3 "Deep Winter" colorway dropped in December 2025. Unfortunately, retailers have not yet discounted this colorway. However, shoppers can still find the kicks in stock at Foot Locker and Dick's Sporting Goods for $210 in adult sizes.

The special colorway was part of Nike's holiday pack, featuring a festive seasonal design. A fluffy white base meets the black upper to create a snowy aesthetic. Even Wembanyama's signature Alien logo is steeped in snow.

Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Gold Panther"

Victor Wembanyama's Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Gold Panther" colorway. | Nike

Wembanyama's Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Gold Panther" colorway dropped in April 2026. The hoop shoes have not yet dropped in price, but fans can still find them in adult ($210) and big kid ($142) sizes at Nike.com.

Despite having multiple Nike G.T. Cut 4 colorways, Wembanyama does not wear the shoes during NBA games. Nevertheless, they feature his branding and are solid performance shoes on the basketball court.

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