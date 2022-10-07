NBA Fans React to Victor Wembanyama's Feet

Skip to main content
Victor Wembanyama Wears Size 20.5 Shoe

Only three players in NBA history have bigger feet than Victor Wembanyama.
Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Only three players in NBA history have bigger feet than Victor Wembanyama.

If you are a basketball fan and have not heard of Victor Wembanyama, you might want to familiarize yourself with the 7'4" prospect. You will hear his name every day for the next two decades.

The NBA is bracing itself for one of the biggest tank jobs the league has ever seen. Several teams plan to race to the bottom to increase their chances of drafting Wembanyama.

Giannis Antetokounmpo said, "He's incredible, man. We gotta get ready for this kid; he's going to be really good." Dejounte Murray said he was the real deal. LeBron James called him an alien.

It would be wise to listen to James on this issue. Twenty years ago, the kid from Akron became a household name while in high school. Before social media existed, pictures of James meeting Michael Jordan made their rounds. Now, a candid shot of James shaking hands with Wembanyama is driving fans wild.

We will have plenty of time to dream about the future of the French prospect. But today, we are focusing on his feet. Basketball fans everywhere are obsessing over Wembanyama's size 20.5 shoe (size 55 in Europe).

Shaquille O’Neal, Bob Lanier, and Taco Fall are the only players in NBA history to wear a larger shoe.

Just as NBA teams compete for the next top draft pick, so are sneaker companies. As of now, Wembanyama appears fond of Nike. The skillful center played in the Nike GT Run during an exhibition game on Tuesday.

Additionally, Wembanyama was seen walking around in Nike Dunk Lows and later Air Jordan 1s (pictured with James). As we said, fans need to familiarize themselves with Wembanyama. The generational talent is going to dominate headlines for the foreseeable future.

Victor Wembanyama tying his shoes.
