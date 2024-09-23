What the Duck? New Nike Dunk Low Honors Oregon's Wild Uniforms
College football fans have been enthralled with the evolution of the Oregon Ducks' uniforms for decades. The Nike flagship school continues to push the boundaries of sports fashion and performance technology.
Division Street's Ducks of a Feather brand has teamed up with GOAT and Flight Club to drop two versions of a new Nike Dunk Low, "What the Duck," with both 'Home' and 'Away' colorways available on GOAT and at select Flight Club locations for $275 per pair.
A limited number of pairs will initially be available in person at Flight Club locations in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Tokyo on Saturday, October 5. The full public launch of "What the Duck" will drop exclusively on GOAT.com and in the GOAT app on Friday, October 11.
The Nike Dunk Low "What The Duck" Home and Away colorways feature vibrant designs celebrating the University of Oregon's rich uniform history, specifically their diverse and innovative uniforms over the past 25 years.
The sneaker features a montage design, incorporating patterns, colors and materials from various uniforms worn by the Ducks. This includes everything from the classic green and yellow to more experimental designs with stitching, reflective and metallic elements.
By combining elements from multiple eras, the "What The Duck" Home and Away colorways not only highlight the evolution of the Ducks' uniforms but also celebrate the cultural impact the team has had on sports culture.
The design is a nod to the fans and players who have embraced and contributed to this legacy. Like all initiatives from Division Street's Ducks of a Feather brand, proceeds generated from the Nike Dunk Low "What the Duck" will benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes.
The college football season is just getting started, and Oregon is already leading the NCAA in uniform swag. Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from the NCAA and beyond.