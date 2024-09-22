Kicks

Caitlin Clark Unveils New Nike Kobe Kicks in WNBA Playoffs

Caitlin Clark debuted a player-exclusive colorway of Kobe Bryant's retro Nike sneakers.

May 24, 2024; Long Beach, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Earlier today, Caitlin Clark was unanimously voted the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. However, as is always the case with Clark, there is no time to rest.

The Indiana Fever face the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs this afternoon. To celebrate the moment, Nike has designed another player-exclusive colorway of Kobe Bryant's retro sneakers for Clark.

Clark took the floor during warmups in a never-before-seen colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. The silhouette sports a dark navy upper with an orange gradient design on the heels, tongues, and Swoosh logos.

Clark has routinely worn Nike Kobe sneakers throughout her college and WNBA career. Throughout her rookie year, Clark and Nike cooked up unreleased colorways that paid tribute to the basketball icon's style.

Before the season started, Clark signed a massive signature sneaker deal with Nike. While the basketball world anxiously awaits Clark's first hoop shoe, they can hold themselves over by enjoying her player-exclusive Nike Kobe sneakers.

Indiana faces an uphill battle against Connecticut in the playoffs, but Clark is guaranteed to channel the Mamba Mentality in her first postseason appearance. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

