Nike Unveils Sabrina Ionescu's Shoes for WNBA Playoffs
The WNBA Playoffs are quickly approaching. The New York Liberty have locked up the top seed, but will they be able to dethrone the dynastic Las Vegas Aces?
That remains to be seen. However, we do know that Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will be debuting two new colorways of her second signature Nike basketball shoe.
The highly anticipated Nike Sabrina 2 was officially launched in June. Since then, Nike has capitalized on Ionescu's play by releasing multiple exciting colorways that highlight the WNBA All-Star's play and personality.
In Sole Retriever's social media post above, we can see the upcoming Nike Sabrina 2 "White Noise" colorway. The silhouette sports a white upper, contrasted by Metallic Silver Swoosh logos on the sides.
Meanwhile, Ionescu's signature logo appears in Tiffany Blue on the tongues and insoles. The same shade of blue appears on the Swoosh logos on the shoe's outsoles.
The Nike Sabrina 2 "White Noise" is scheduled to be released on October 1 for $130 in adult sizes. It has not yet been loaded on to the Nike website.
In Sole Retriever's social media post above, we can see the upcoming Nike Sabrina 2 "Relentless" colorway. The silhouette sports a Coconut Milk upper, contrasted by Chocolate Brown Swoosh logos on the sides.
Ionescu's signature logo appears in Chocolate Brown on the tongues and insoles. The same shade of brown appears on the Swoosh logos on the shoe's outsoles.
The Nike Sabrina 2 "Relentless" is scheduled to be released on October 1 for $130 in adult sizes. It has not yet been loaded on to the Nike website.
The WNBA season has been a standout year for sneakers. With the postseason almost here, basketball fans can count on even more heat on the hardwood. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.