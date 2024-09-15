How Deion Sanders Decides on Sneakers to Wear During Games
The Colorado Buffaloes defeated rival Colorado State Rams 28-9 on Saturday night. In addition to backing up their trash talk with stellar play, the Buffaloes looked good on the field too.
As is the case with every college football program, the head coach sets the tone. Deion Sanders led the way on Saturday night, rocking one of his "Coach Prime" Nike hoodies, shades, and a pair of his signature sneakers in an all-white colorway.
It may seem like a straightforward outfit, but a lot of thought goes into Sanders' game-day looks. Before Saturday's rivalry game, Sanders shared a picture on Instagram showing off his sneaker rotation.
In Sanders' Instagram post above, we can see the coach choosing between five pairs of his signature Nike sneakers. Of course, those are not the same Nike Air DT Max '96 shoes sold to the public.
Due to his foot problems, Nike designs custom shoes to support Sanders while he stands on the field for long periods of a time. Additionally, many of his Colorado-inspired colorways have not yet been released to the public.
So far, the Nike Air DT Max '93 has only hit shelves in two colorways this year, with a third on the way. Online shoppers wanting to buy Sanders' shoes can find them on the sneaker resale websites StockX and GOAT.
