Nike Drops Inspirational Running Shoes for New York City Marathon 2025
The 2025 New York City Marathon is this Sunday. Runners of all skill levels will need equal parts determination, mindfulness, and technology to complete the 26.2-mile road race.
Just in time for race day, Nike is delivering a collection of shoes that can help all three elements. The legendary long-distance runner, Eliud Kipchoge, inspired three colorways of Nike's best road running shoes.
Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each model and how to buy the performance road running shoes before your next race day.
Nike Zoom Fly 6 ($180)
The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is the most affordable option of all three shoes. Tech specs include ZoomX foam, a full-length carbon fiber plate, and a thin rubber outsole. The model weighs approximately 265 g/9.3 oz (Men's US 10) and has a heel-to-toe drop of 8 mm.
The "Eliud Kipchoge" colorway sports Silt Red, Persian Violet, Fire Pink, and Green Shock. Whenever someone trains with Kipchoge, they're asked to plant a tree at his base camp to signify their growth. The sockliner graphics mimic that growth. The red clay color fade nods to the Kenyan dirt. The font is a play on African trees with fractal-like patterns on their surfaces.
Online shoppers can buy the Nike Zoom Fly 6 "Eliud Kipchoge" for $180 in adult sizes at Nike.com and select retailers.
Nike Vaporfly 4 ($270)
The Nike Vaporfly 4 is the most balanced option for runners. Tech specs include an engineered mesh upper, Nike ZoomX foam, and a full-length carbon fiber Flyplate. It results in a lighter, more propulsive shoe than previous iterations. The model weighs approximately 190g/6.7oz (Men's US 10) with a heel-to-toe drop of 6mm.
The "Eliud Kipchoge" colorway sports Silt Red, Fire Pink, Bright Ceramic, and Green Shock. Kipchoge says achieving your dream isn't a solo endeavor. His family influenced the multi-style Swoosh logo, which represents the strength behind a team. "No human is limited" nods to the endless possibilities you have with a support system.
Online shoppers can buy the Nike Vaporfly 4 "Eliud Kipchoge" for $270 in adult sizes at Nike.com and select retailers.
Nike Alphafly 3 ($295)
The Nike Alphafly 3 is the best-performing model in the brand's catalog. Tech specs include two forefoot Air Zoom units combined with ZoomX foam, a full-length carbon fiber plate, and an all-new Atomknit upper. The model weighs approximately 218g/7.7oz (Men's US 10) and has a heel-to-toe drop of 6mm.
The "Eliud Kipchoge" colorway of the Nike Alphafly 3 features the same color scheme and design elements as the Zoom Fly 6 (branches and all). Online shoppers can buy the Nike Alphafly 3 "Eliud Kipchoge" for $295 in adult sizes at Nike.com and select retailers.
