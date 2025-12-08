Ranking the 10 Best Running Shoes of 2025

In the last month of every calendar year, runners look back at their mileage to see if they met their goals. Another easy way to evaluate progress is by assessing the wear and tear on their running shoes.

For runners in the media, December is used to recover from lower-body injuries (speaking from experience) and rank the best road running shoes based on performance, important storylines, and what they brought to the sport.

After extensive testing and closely following each model from launch to marathon day, below are the ten best running shoes launched in 2024, according to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI.

10. PUMA MagMax NITRO 2

The PUMA MagMax NITRO 2. | PUMA

Highlights: The PUMA MagMax NITRO 2 crossed the finish line just in time to make our list. The brand's most cushioned everyday running shoe launched on December 1 and provides the perfect infusion of energy for winter running.

Tech Specs: The model weighs 15g lighter than its predecessor while featuring an updated NITROFOAM midsole. It's engineered for neutral runners, with an 8mm heel-to-toe drop.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose between five colorways for $180 in adult sizes at PUMA.com.

9. adidas Adizero EVO SL

The adidas Adizero EVO SL. | adidas

Highlights: The adidas Adizero EVO SL has been everywhere in 2025. Inspired by the innovation of the Adizero running family, these shoes are built for performance and style. Dozens of colorways, including collaborations with NCAA teams, have helped this shoe break through mainstream sneaker culture.

Tech Specs: An Engineered Mesh upper keeps weight down, while Lightstrike Pro cushioning provides pop in every step. With a 6mm heel-to-toe drop, it does not get much sleeker or stylish than the adidas Adizero EVO SL.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from a plethora of colorways for $150 in adult sizes (before discounts) at adidas.com.

8. HOKA Rocket X 3

The HOKA Rocket X 3. | HOKA

Highlights: Launched in the heat of July, the HOKA Rocket X 3 took off at an unbelievable pace and made its presence felt at all of the major marathons. Designed for speed, long-haul comfort, and race day stability, the shoe hit all of its goals.

Tech Specs: The carbon-fiber super shoe features a single-layer mesh upper with a dual-density PEBA foam. Weighing in at 8 ounces with a 7mm heel-to-toe drop, the HOKA Rocket X 3 is a strong installment in one of the best running shoe lines in the world.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways for $250 in adult sizes at HOKA.com.

7. Nike Vaporfly 4

The Nike Vaporfly 4. | Nike

Highlights: The Nike Vaporfly 4 launched in February and is the lightest model in the franchise's storied history. Marketed as a "lean, mean, mile-eating machine," this shoe delivers on that promise. It also got an incredible collaboration with Eliud Kipchoge right before the New York City Marathon.

Tech Specs: The combination of Nike ZoomX foam and a full-length carbon fiber Flyplate makes this a trusted racing shoe from the mile to the marathon. With a weight of 6.7 ounces (men's US Size 10) and a 6mm heel-to-toe drop, all runners can approve of the Nike Vaporfly 4.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways for $270 in adult sizes (before discounts) at Nike.com.

6. adidas Adizero Boston 13

The adidas Adizero Boston 13. | adidas

Highlights: The adidas Adizero Boston 13 is another strong installment of the runner-adored line. Since its launch in the spring, the training shoes have garnered strong reviews from runners preparing for race day. Plus, it has dropped in several snazzy colorways.

Tech Specs: Designed for intense training sessions, the updated carbon-infused energy rods and Lightstrike Pro cushioning make workouts fun. Meanwhile, the LightTraxion and Contential Toe Off give the sensation of an elite race day shoe.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from over ten colorways for $160 in adult sizes (before discounts) at adidas.com.

5. On Cloudboom Max

The Cloudboom Max. | On.

Highlights: The On Cloudboom Max launched in August, designed for dedicated marathon runners aiming for a 4:00-4:30 marathon time. In addition to dropping in three eye-catching colorways, the shoes' launch coincided with the Fall/Winter 2025 Pace collection.

Tech Specs: A glass-fiber-infused Speedboard and Helion HF foam midsole make this shoe a race day favorite—while the 296g weight and 8mm heel-to-toe drop elevate it to elite status.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways for $230 in adult sizes at On.com.

4. on Cloudboom Strike LS

The On Cloudboom Strike LS. | On

Highlights: Technically, the On Cloudboom Strike LS dropped in limited numbers late in 2024. But it launched globally in 2025. Hellen Obiri dominated the marathon season in the shoes, adding to their incredible aura and reputation.

Tech Specs: The shoes feature CloudTec elements, a spoon-shaped Speedboard, and no laces thanks to the LightSpray upper. Weighing in at 170g with a 4mm heel-to-toe drop, these shoes are fast on feet and in stores.

Shopping Information: The only problem with the On Cloudboom Strike LS is that it is hard to find online and in stores. Retailing at $330 in adult sizes, the shoes are worth the investment if you can track them down.

3. Brooks Hyperion Elite 5

The Brooks Hyperion Elite 5. | Brooks Running

Highlights: I got my hands on the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 just before the Peachtree Road Race and fell in love with the race day shoes. Lightweight, breathable, and high-energy return make the model perfect for 5Ks, marathons, and everything in between.

Tech Specs: The DNA 100% Gold PEBA cushioning, Arris carbon fiber SpeedVault+ plate, and nearly-transparent TPU upper headline the changes made to the shoe. It weighs in at 6.9oz / 195.6g with an 8mm heel-to-toe drop.

Shopping Information: The "Pink Clay/Atomizer Blue" colorway is available for $275 in adult sizes at brooksrunning.com.

2. PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3

The PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3. | PUMA

Highlights: PUMA proudly unveiled the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 before the Boston Marathon. Backed by science, the race day shoe shaves time off runs. It's easy to understand why the revolutionary new shoe kept selling out in each new colorway throughout the year.

Tech Specs: NITROFOAM Elite offers maximal energy return, while a precisely engineered carbon-fiber PWRPLATE provide a propulsive ride. The shoe weighs in at 170g with an 8mm heel-to-toe drop.

Shopping Information: Similar to other super-hyped marathon shoes, the PUMA FAST-R NITRO Elite 3 is hard to find online or in stores at its retail price of $300 in adult sizes.

1. adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2

The adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2. | adidas

Highlights: The adidas Adizero Adio Pro EVO 2 launched in limited numbers during the spring, before outpacing the rest of the crowded field. A 10% increase in the forefoot stack height, delivering 5% more energy return, all at the same weight as its predecessor, powered this model to all-time status in the running world.

Tech Specs: The upgraded Lightstrike Pro EVO foam, a reimagined outsole featuring a grid-like pattern, and the carbon fiber-infused Energy Rods 2.0 work together to create the best running shoe of 2025. Its weight of 4.86 oz with a 3 mm drop is approved by marathon winners like Sabastian Sawe .

Shopping Information: At a retail price of $500 in adult sizes and with limited drops, the adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2 is unattainable for most runners. Shoppers can sign up for updates at adidas.com.

More Running Shoe News

Nike N7 honors Native American heritage with earth-toned running gear.

Saucony's Fall Marathons Collection honors host cities.

PUMA unleashes two fast-paced shoes for fall.

Soft Wins: The On Cloudsurfer Max reframes running culture.

Brooks Running made major upgrades to its #1 best-selling shoe.