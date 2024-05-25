AC Milan's New Kits Pair Perfectly With PUMA Sneakers
All sneakerheads build their outfits from the bottom up. However, picking out the right footwear is just half the battle. Luckily for soccer fans, PUMA has made it easy to show off their fandom and sneaker prowess.
Earlier this week, AC Milan and PUMA unveiled the Club's Home kit for the 2024-25 season. The new threads seamlessly combine the Rossoneri's history with the future of kit design. From the home of timeless fashion, nothing says football heritage like the red and black stripes of AC Milan, synonymous with success, passion, and style – from the turf to the streets since 1899.
Where red meets black, football meets family, with the classic colors portraying a visual representation of the human genome—the essence of Milanismo. It represents the passion that flows like blood through the veins of fans, a tradition passed on through generations and donned by some of the greatest to ever play the game.
The new jersey's classic style, with its red and black stripes and white details, nods to the club's 125-year history, which is also celebrated through a dedicated patch on the back of the jersey—which will be present in all PUMA kits this season.
PUMA's design ethos in this kit embodies a fusion of heritage and modernity, creating an iconic kit that is a testament to AC Milan's enduring legacy.
A defining feature of this new kit is the inscription "Social Club Institution" on the inner collar. This phrase symbolizes the club's steadfast dedication to social issues and underscores AC Milan's role as a social and cultural institution committed to fostering positive societal change in line with its values.
The Authentic jersey will tell that story, worn by players on the pitch of the San Siro stadium and by fans around the world. It is made with PUMA's ULTRAWEAVE fabric, which reduces weight and friction, and features an athletic fit for elite-level performance.
The new 2024-25 AC Milan Home kit will make its debut on the pitch during the final home match of the season at the San Siro against Salernitana and will also be worn by the men's First Team during their friendly game against AS Roma in Perth, Australia, on May 31.
The 2024-25 AC Milan Home kit is available now in all AC Milan Official Stores, on store.acmilan.com, at PUMA stores, on PUMA.com, and at select retailers globally. Sneakerheads can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear and apparel news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: AC Milan star PUMA Christian Pulisic's fourth signature PUMA collection is out now.