AC Milan Star Christian Pulisic Unveils 4th PUMA Collection
There will be no shortage of spectacular sports events this spring and summer. Capitalizing on the moment, PUMA has teamed up with AC Milan star and USMNT captain Christian Pulisic on another installment of his signature collection.
To much fanfare, PUMA x Christian Pulisic's fourth collection launched this week, ahead of COPA América. The timing could not be better, as Pulisic looks to further elevate his status in the soccer world.
This latest collection features the return of the unbeatable ULTRA in a fiery new colorway designed to be 'Too Fast for Them.' This cleat boasts a lightweight ULTRAWEAVE upper and a firm ground sole plate that helps get you to the ball faster and pick out the bottom corner.
The collection, available in adult and youth sizes, features the return of the unbeatable ULTRA in a fiery new colorway. Below is a detailed look at the vibrant colorway of the brand new performance model and its matching apparel.
The ULTRA has been crafted to deliver the game’s fastest football boot. The collection, available in both adult and youth sizes, also features the CP10 Performance Ball, the CP10 Graphic Ball, and apparel with the CP logo present throughout. Retail prices range from $25-$220.
"To launch my fourth collection with PUMA ahead of COPA América and wear it on pitch feels unreal. The idea is for my fans to feel like they're part of my COPA journey and channel the same energy and speed I will feel while playing in the ULTRA boots this summer," said Pulisic.
He concluded, "I'm excited to continue growing the game of soccer in North America alongside PUMA." The collection is all about the future, as young soccer players are part of the official campaign imagery, highlighting Pulisic and PUMA's popularity with the youngest generation of athletes.
Athletes and fans can shop the new PUMA x Christian Pulisic collection now on the PUMA website, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and select retailers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
