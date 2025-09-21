Christian Pulisic Overtakes USMNT Legend With Latest Milestone
The 2025–26 season couldn’t have started much better for USMNT star Christian Pulisic, who continues cement himself as one of the best players in Serie A.
Pulisic was the difference-maker in AC Milan’s 3–0 victory against Udinese over the weekend. He scored a brace and picked up an assist to become the first player in Serie A to tally at least 25 goals and 15 assists over the last three seasons.
But that wasn’t the only milestone Pulisic reached with his performance. With his two goals against Udinese, the Hershey, Pennsylvania native has now scored 59 goals over the course of his career in Europe’s top five leagues, the most ever by any U.S. player.
Entering the match against Udinese, Pulisic was tied with USMNT legend Clint Dempsey with 57 goals. Now, the 27-year-old stands alone as the most prolific U.S. goalscorer in Europe’s top five leagues.
With his brace, Pulisic has now scored 26 goals in Serie A since joining AC Milan. He previously scored 13 goals in the Bundesliga during his time at Borussia Dortmund and 20 in the Premier League with Chelsea.
After a rough stretch near the end of time in England, Pulisic has reinvigorated his career ever since he landed in Italy. Following a 2024–25 season where he had 17 goals and 12 assists in 50 games, he already has three goals and one assist in four matches to start 2025–26.
AC Milan struggled a season ago, finishing eighth in Serie A and failing to qualify for European competitions. Now, Pulisic seems determined to avoid a similar fate this term.
Pulisic is playing the best soccer of his career, which is incredible news for the USMNT with the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner.