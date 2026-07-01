Adidas Golf Tees Off CODECHAOS 27 in Multiple Styles

Summer is in full swing, and adidas Golf is keeping its foot on the gas. This morning, adidas introduced the next iteration of its flagship performance golf footwear franchise: the CODECHAOS 27.

The adidas CODECHAOS 27 is a spikeless silhouette engineered to help golfers maximize all-day comfort while still providing tour-level traction and stability in a variety of conditions. Best of all, the new shoes are available in multiple styles for men and women: both laced and BOA options.

Design Details

The adidas CODECHAOS 27 golf shoe collection. | adidas

Spikeless golf shoes continue to become the go-to shoe for most athletes. Whether golfers prefer the laced option of the BOA model, both shoes push innovation forward in the sport.

The updated TWISTSKIN upper, TWISTGRIP spikeless outsole, and BOOST midsole make each silhouette an appealing choice among adidas' unmatched footwear catalog. Below is a breakdown of each model.

Performance Technology

The adidas CODECHAOS 27 laced golf shoes. | adidas

Tech highlights for the adidas CODECHAOS 27 include a new AXISLOCK, a dual-injected, one-piece technology that sits in the midsole, helping golfers stay stable, supported, and balanced. Each silhouette sports a TWISTSKIN upper, a two-layer waterproof material that is lightweight and adaptive.

The adidas CODECHAOS 27 BOA increased overall coverage in the spikeless TWISTGRIP outsole by 120% compared to its previous version. The laced model includes the new TWISTGRIP outsole in the forefoot and combines with the adaptive adiwear rubber outsole. Both shoes feature a full-length BOOST midsole.

Shopping Information

The adidas CODECHAOS 27 BOA golf shoes. | adidas

The laced version of CODECHAOS 27 will be offered at $150, and the CODECHAOS 27 BOA has a retail price of $200 in adult sizes. The new footwear is available worldwide beginning today on adidas.com, the adidas app, and at select retailers.

In addition to the laced and BOA models for men and women, the CODECHAOS 27 range will also include a junior model inspired by the footwear.

Adidas Golf

Golfers wear the adidas CODECHAOS 27. | adidas

No brand does a better job of seamlessly blending performance and style than adidas. From collaborations to archival-inspired gear, adidas represents the best traditions and innovations. The adidas CODECHAOS 27 reflects that balance between performance and style.

Athletes and fans alike can also pair the shoes with an incredible selection of performance apparel. If you are a fan of the classics like adidas Originals or new performance technology like the CLIMA365+, there are plenty of apparel options to choose from on adidas.com.

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