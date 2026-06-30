U.S. Senior Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Scioto Country Club
The biggest golf tournament in the world this week isn't a PGA Tour or LPGA event. Instead, it's the U.S. Senior Open, set to take place at Scioto Country Club.
Let's take a look at the odds to win this week's senior major, and then I'll break down a few golfers I'm betting on.
U.S. Senior Open Odds to Win
Top 15 Odds to Win via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Stewart Cink +430
- Padraig Harrington +1000
- Steven Alker +1200
- Ian Poulter +1600
- Ernie Else +1800
- Freddie Jacobson +1800
- Retief Goosen +1800
- Soren Kjeldsen +1800
- Scott Hend +2000
- Darren Fichardt +2200
- Miguel Angel Jimenez +2200
- Cameron Percy +2700
- George McNeil +2700
- Michael Block +2700
- Tommy Gainey +2700
U.S. Senior Open How to Watch
- Thursday: 11 a.m.-2:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET (Peacock/NBCSN)
- Friday: 11 a.m.-2:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET (Peacock/NBCSN)
- Saturday: Noon-2:00 p.m. ET (NBCSN), 2:00-5:00 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Sunday: 1-3:00 p.m. ET (NBCSN), 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET (NBC)
U.S. Senior Open Purse
- Date: Thursday, July 2-Sunday, July 5
- Purse: $4 million ($800k to winner)
- 2025 champion: Padraig Harrington
U.S. Senior Open Best Bets to Win
Steven Alker +1200
Instead of betting on Stewart Cink or Padraig Harrington, I'm going to take a chance on the golfer that's third on the odds list, Steven Alker. He's second on the Champions Tour in ball striking, ranking fourth in total driving and second in greens in regulation. That's enough to make him worth a bet at 12-1.
Freddie Jacobson +1800
Freddie Jacobson has played some great golf of late. He has posted five straight top 10 finishes, including two straight top five finishes. He finished T5 at last week's DICK'S Open. His short game has been elite, ranking ninth in scrambling, second in sand save percentage, and 10th in putting average. If he has a hot weekend with his irons, he's going to be in contention on Sunday.
Dicky Pride +5500
At 55-1, I'm more than willing to take a chance betting on last week's winner. Dicky Pride won the DICK'S Open, beating Padraig Harrington in a playoff. This came after a T10 finish at the Principal Charity Classic, so it's clear that his game has trended in the right direction. The betting market hasn't adjusted to him being in peak form, so I'm going to take a chance and bet on him to post a second straight win.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets