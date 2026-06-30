U.S. Senior Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Scioto Country Club

The biggest golf tournament in the world this week isn't a PGA Tour or LPGA event. Instead, it's the U.S. Senior Open, set to take place at Scioto Country Club.

Let's take a look at the odds to win this week's senior major, and then I'll break down a few golfers I'm betting on.

U.S. Senior Open Odds to Win

Top 15 Odds to Win via FanDuel Sportsbook

Stewart Cink +430

Padraig Harrington +1000

Steven Alker +1200

Ian Poulter +1600

Ernie Else +1800

Freddie Jacobson +1800

Retief Goosen +1800

Soren Kjeldsen +1800

Scott Hend +2000

Darren Fichardt +2200

Miguel Angel Jimenez +2200

Cameron Percy +2700

George McNeil +2700

Michael Block +2700

Tommy Gainey +2700

U.S. Senior Open How to Watch

Thursday: 11 a.m.-2:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET (Peacock/NBCSN)

Friday: 11 a.m.-2:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET (Peacock/NBCSN)

Saturday: Noon-2:00 p.m. ET (NBCSN), 2:00-5:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday: 1-3:00 p.m. ET (NBCSN), 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

U.S. Senior Open Purse

Date: Thursday, July 2-Sunday, July 5

Purse: $4 million ($800k to winner)

2025 champion: Padraig Harrington

U.S. Senior Open Best Bets to Win

Steven Alker +1200

Instead of betting on Stewart Cink or Padraig Harrington, I'm going to take a chance on the golfer that's third on the odds list, Steven Alker. He's second on the Champions Tour in ball striking, ranking fourth in total driving and second in greens in regulation. That's enough to make him worth a bet at 12-1.

Freddie Jacobson +1800

Freddie Jacobson has played some great golf of late. He has posted five straight top 10 finishes, including two straight top five finishes. He finished T5 at last week's DICK'S Open. His short game has been elite, ranking ninth in scrambling, second in sand save percentage, and 10th in putting average. If he has a hot weekend with his irons, he's going to be in contention on Sunday.

Dicky Pride +5500

At 55-1, I'm more than willing to take a chance betting on last week's winner. Dicky Pride won the DICK'S Open, beating Padraig Harrington in a playoff. This came after a T10 finish at the Principal Charity Classic, so it's clear that his game has trended in the right direction. The betting market hasn't adjusted to him being in peak form, so I'm going to take a chance and bet on him to post a second straight win.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!