Adidas Launches First Running Shoe for Athletes With Disabilities

There is a difference between making a product for people and building one with them in mind. Adidas understood the assignment.

With the release of the Supernova Rise 3 Adaptive, adidas steps into a category that has been underserved for years, and they do it with clarity.

The adidas Supernova Rise 3 Adaptive launched globally on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day. Athletes can buy the shoes for $140 in adult sizes on adidas.com, in the adidas app, and at select retail stores.

The adidas Supernova Rise 3 Adaptive running shoe. | adidas

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This is not a modified version of an existing shoe. This is a performance model built through direct input from adaptive athletes, shaped by how they actually move, load, and interact with the ground.

This distinction matters. Here’s why.

For most runners, discomfort is an inconvenience. For adaptive athletes, it becomes a limiter. Pressure points don’t scale the same. What feels minor to one athlete can shut everything down for another. Entry into the shoe is not always simple. Balance, stability, and fine motor control all factor in before the first step is taken.

Chris Nikic trains for a marathon in the Adidas Supernova Rise 3. | Photo Courtesy of Adidas

So, performance in this context starts earlier. It starts at access. Chris Nikic, the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman, grounded that reality.

“What feels like a 2 out of 10 in pain for most people hurts like an 8 for me,” Nikic said. “adidas understood exactly what I need in a shoe. Now I love running, because my feet don’t hurt anymore.”

Through its partnership with GAMUT Management, adidas worked with Paralympians and athletes navigating mobility and sensory challenges. The goal was not to simplify the shoe. It was to remove friction where traditional performance footwear often fails.

The adidas Supernova Rise 3 Adaptive running shoe. | adidas

That’s the difference between participation and limitation. And that shows up in the build.

The Supernova Rise 3 Adaptive carries the performance DNA of the franchise, but the application is more intentional. Dreamstrike+ foam provides a softer ride, which matters when impact tolerance varies. The LIGHTTRAXION outsole delivers consistent grip without overcomplicating ground contact.

From there, the design becomes specific.

The adidas Supernova Rise 3 Adaptive running shoe. | adidas

A structured heel supports true step-in entry for athletes who rely on hands-free or assisted access. The lacing system reduces pressure across sensitive areas. Magnetic toggles and pull features eliminate the need for precise dexterity. Tactile elements provide orientation for athletes with visual or sensory needs. The wider fit and added forefoot space allow for natural toe spread based on real movement patterns.

Paralympian Tracy Otto, who worked directly on the project, spoke to that level of intent.

“My experience collaborating with adidas on this project was incredible and such an adventure,” Otto said. “The entire team was devoted to making this the best adaptive shoe available, building in features that give me the freedom and independence I’ve been missing for so long.”

You can feel when something was built with people in the room who actually live it. That’s what this is.