Adidas x Fear of God Drop Final Basketball Shoe Collaboration

No collaboration has done more to animate the basketball shoe community than the work between adidas and Fear of God. Sadly, that envelope-pushing partnership is finally coming to an end with one final sneaker release.

Earlier this week, Fear of God and adidas unveiled the final release for Fear of God Athletics with the III Basketball in Cinder. It is the culminating expression of a five-year partnership rooted in trust, innovation, and shared purpose.

The adidas x Fear of God Athletics III Basketball "Cinder" colorway. | adidas

This silhouette isn't just a sneaker; it is a blueprint of a collective vision five years in the making—a quiet, sophisticated bridge between what has been built and what is yet to come.

adidas x Fear of God Athletics

According to adidas, Fear of God Athletics has always sought to redefine performance through restraint, clarity, and intention. The III Basketball represents the most resolved articulation of that vision. It is a union of adidas' elite engineering and Fear of God's architectural design language, distilled into its purest form.

"The III Basketball is the fulfillment of a promise," said Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear of God. "Over the last five years, we've pursued honesty in design while creating tools for the athlete that feel essential rather than excessive. This shoe is both a reflection of where we've been and a step into what's next."

The adidas x Fear of God Athletics III Basketball "Cinder" colorway. | adidas

Shopping Information

The adidas x Fear of God Athletics III Basketball "Cinder" colorway dropped on May 6. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $180 in adult sizes via the adidas CONFIRMED app, adidas.com, fearofgod.com, and select adidas flagship and premium retail partners globally.

Following its "Wonder Alumina" debut, this final colorway of the III Basketball serves as the partnership’s concluding performance silhouette. It is a finale defined by gratitude and mutual respect—a testament to the belief that true innovation isn't about disruption, but the steady pursuit of refinement.

The adidas x Fear of God Athletics III Basketball "Cinder" colorway. | adidas

Tech Specs

The silhouette carries forward Fear of God Athletics' signature language, refined proportions, elevated materials, and a reimagined Three Stripes that balances heritage with forward motion. It weighs just 360 grams, and stands as the lightest shoe within the line to date.

Engineered for elite performance, the shoe features a bottom-loaded shank for balanced torsion control, an evolved Lightstrike platform for responsive cushioning, and a breathable mesh upper that moves without restriction. Every detail exists in service of the athlete, not as decoration, but as purpose made visible.

The adidas x Fear of God Athletics III Basketball "Cinder" colorway. | adidas

It was a wild ride, and we hate to see the partnership between adidas and Fear of God end. However, they are finishing on a high note. In the meantime, fans can buy these new sneakers and find the older colorways at a discount.

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