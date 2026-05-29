Adidas Originals Unveils Toy Story 5 Sneaker Collection

One of the biggest film releases of the summer is Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 on June 19. The family-friendly movie is guaranteed to excite fans of all ages. Even better, a well-timed sneaker collaboration will generate even more hype.

Ahead of the highly anticipated release, adidas Originals and Foot Locker are teaming up on an exclusive footwear and apparel collection designed to celebrate the iconic movie franchise. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the adidas Originals | Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 Collection.

adidas Originals x Toy Story 5

The adidas Originals | Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 Collection. | Foot Locker

The adidas Originals | Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 Collection will be launch exclusively at Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker. Shoppers will be able to find the casual sneakers beginning online and in select stores on Saturday, June 6. The collection is complemented by matching apparel pieces.

This rare collaboration taps into the nostalgia and cultural excitement surrounding Toy Story. Plus, the lineup contains classic adidas Originals and performance-inspired silhouettes. Each colorway is full of playful details that channel the vibrant energy of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie.

adidas Samba Jane 'Toy Story'

The adidas Samba Jane 'Toy Story' colorway. | adidas

The adidas Samba Jane 'Toy Story' colorway drops full family sizing: Adult ($110), Junior ($90), Children's ($80), and Infant ($65). This colorway celebrates Jessie's unmatched energy and confidence. Plus, the low-profile shoe reimagines the classic soccer shoe. Little bows over the forefoot straps add extra style for fans.

adidas Samba OG 'Toy Story'

The adidas Samba OG 'Toy Story' colorway. | Foot Locker

The adidas Samba OG 'Toy Story' drops in full-family sizing: Adult ($110), Junior ($90), Children's ($80), and Infant ($65). Woody's outfit and personality inspired this fun version of the old-school kicks. The silhouette remains true to the original model with its low-cut design, soft leather upper, and suede overlays.

adidas Adistar Control 5 'Toy Story'

The adidas Adistar Control 5 'Toy Story' colorway. | Foot Locker

Last but not least, the adidas Adistar Control 5 'Toy Story' drops in full-family sizing: Adult ($130), Junior ($100), Children's ($75), and Infant ($65). Buzz Lightyear inspired this colorway with his outfit and futuristic mindset. Splashes of green, purple, and red over the white upper create the perfect homage to the character.

Some fans who shop in person will even experience a special interactive experience. Select store locations will undergo full, immersive film-inspired takeovers. This will give fans the ultimate step-into-the-toy-box shopping experience.

This sneaker collaboration is sure to excite the entire family. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the footwear industry and beyond.