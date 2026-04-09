The Adidas Samba "View Finder" Celebrates Milwaukee's 414 Day

I am not from Milwaukee. In fact, I've never even visited Wisconsin. But when community leader and founder of sneaker boutique SNEEX, Eric "Shake" James, celebrates 414 Day, the pride of Milwaukee can be felt around the entire country.

Every year, adidas teams up with Shake on a limited-edition sneaker release in honor of his city, and somehow, they outdo themselves each spring on 414 Day. Today, the collaborative partners unveiled the adidas 414 Day Samba "View Finder" colorway.

Release Information

The adidas 414 Day Samba "View Finder" colorway. | Oscar Castillo

The adidas 414 Day Samba "View Finder" colorway will be available exclusively at Sneex's, Milwaukee, and online at sneex3rdward.com beginning April 11, starting at $140 in adult sizes. Online shoppers do not want to risk missing out on this limited-edition release, as no one wants to be stuck paying resale prices.

What's more, each purchase includes complimentary tickets to the Summerfest 2026, the world's largest music festival and cultural event, inviting both locals and visitors to experience Milwaukee through sport, music, and culture. This amazing idea was developed in partnership with Visit Milwaukee and Summerfest.

Design Details

The adidas 414 Day Samba "View Finder" colorway. | Oscar Castillo

Drawing inspiration from aerial views of Milwaukee's north and south sides, the design reflects the neighborhoods and geography. The cream colorway nods to Milwaukee's historic "Cream City" heritage.

Meanwhile, incredible details throughout the shoe highlight elements of the city, like a viewfinder motif on the tongue and subtle nods to the north, south, east, and west sides. Extra laces and a charm come inside the box for an extra-special unboxing experience.

adidas x Shake James

The adidas 414 Day Samba "View Finder" colorway. | Oscar Castillo

In partnership with adidas Cornerstone Community, Shake will bring the launch to life through a series of community activations across the city, including a youth sneaker customization workshop and an in-store launch experience.

Since 2020, adidas Cornerstone Community and Shake, along with his non-profit JAY Academy, have built a strong partnership centered around youth opportunity and community investment.

Milwaukee Cultural Pride

The adidas 414 Day Samba "View Finder" colorway. | Oscar Castillo

"I've always believed a sneaker should stand for something, and this one is about pride in where you come from and making sure the next generation sees that their story matters too," said Eric "Shake" James.

Inspired by the creative spirit that defines the city, this collaboration reimagines the iconic Samba silhouette through Shake's lens as a tribute and visual storytelling platform rooted in the Milwaukee's culture.

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