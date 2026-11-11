Adidas x Shoe Gallery Drop Miami-Inspired Running Shoes

The thing I consistently see adidas get right with its collaborations is making them culturally specific. I didn't get a chance to cover the Satisfy Evo SL, but that pair had everybody lined up. I wasn't going to miss this one.

Miami's Shoe Gallery has partnered with adidas on the "Thinking of You" ADIZERO Evo SL. This shoe pays homage to mango season and everything Miami, from the backyard trees to the running routes to the culture that defines the city.

Miami Inspiration

The adidas x Shoe Gallery "Thinking of You" ADIZERO Evo SL. | adidas

Shoe Gallery is a family-owned retailer born in Miami, so the city was always going to be at the center of this shoe. When mango season comes around, people across Miami pick fruit from the trees in their own backyards and share it with family and friends. That tradition gets handed down from one generation to the next.

Owner Danny Waserstein wanted the collaboration to feel "unmistakably connected to Miami." He said mango season is one of the traditions that brings people together, and this shoe lets Shoe Gallery celebrate it through the things it knows best: footwear, style, and community.

Colorway Details

The adidas x Shoe Gallery "Thinking of You" ADIZERO Evo SL. | adidas

Shoe Gallery built this pair on a soft cream base with bright green 3-Stripes and a yellow-and-orange gradient inspired by a ripe mango. "Thinking of You" is handwritten on the outside of the midsole, the same thought behind picking a mango and giving it to someone you care about. I love that detail.

Performance Technology

The adidas x Shoe Gallery "Thinking of You" ADIZERO Evo SL. | adidas

The ADIZERO Evo SL is a foundation we know and love. It runs on full-length Lightstrike Pro, the foam from the Adios Pro 3, and gives you great feedback underfoot.

There's no carbon plate, and the stack is about 38mm in the heel and 32mm in the forefoot. Shoe Gallery kept that chassis and let the colorway tell the story.

Shopping Information

The adidas x Shoe Gallery "Thinking of You" ADIZERO Evo SL. | adidas

The "Thinking of You" ADIZERO Evo SL releases November 14 exclusively at Shoe Gallery for $150 in adult sizes. The rollout began with a friends-and-family celebration at the store on November 5, followed by a community run on November 12.

Release day closes with Nuestro Mercado at Shoe Gallery, presented with Our Market Miami and Up 2 Something Studios, featuring more than 10 vendors with food inspired by mangoes, vintage finds, local art, a salsa class, vinyl, and music. Miami creative Roberto Genao also directed a short film, Thinking of You, shot in the backyards, porches, and running routes around the city.

I'm excited about this one. Adidas found the right partner, and Shoe Gallery gave Miami a shoe of its own. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.