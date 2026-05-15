Arsenal Celebrate Famous Anniversary With Release of New 2026–27 Home Kit

Arsenal have released their new home kit for the 2026–27 season, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners left their old home at Highbury in 2006 to make their new base at the Emirates, undergoing a process of “Arsenalisation” to add memories of their rich history all around the luxury stadium.

Their latest tribute to the Emirates comes on the 20th anniversary of its opening, with several nods to the stadium found in the new home kit.

The crewneck collar takes inspiration from the rooflines at the Emirates, perfectly complimenting the traditional red base and white accents.

In keeping with tradition, Arsenal’s home kit will be finished with white shorts and red socks.

Communication at the Heart of New Arsenal Kit

A different kind of connection ❤️



The 26/27 @adidasfootball Home Kit comes with a limited-edition NFC collectible card, only available via Arsenal Direct and in-store.



Shop now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 15, 2026

While the Emirates forms the physical inspiration behind the new kit, Arsenal built the release around highlighting their strong connection to both the local community and fans from across the globe.

A launch video sees six players across the men’s and women’s teams paired with six fans from all over the world for discussions about their memories of the Emirates, with a limited-time competition promising a handful of supporters the chance to hold their own conversations with Arsenal stars.

The first 40,000 supporters who buy the Arsenal kit directly from the club store—either in person or online—will receive a collectable NFC card which, when scanned, will grant access to a library of voice notes from players.

Those who leave their own messages will be entered into a draw for the chance to receive a call back from a member of the squad.

“Wearing this shirt means representing something much bigger than ourselves,” club captain Martin Ødegaard reflected.

“We carry the pride and belonging felt by our supporters around the world. Our connection with them inspires us and I feel so proud to wear this kit and to honor what this badge and what Arsenal stands for.”

Arsenal have not yet confirmed the debut of their new kit. While they have historically joined the majority of Premier League clubs in sporting their new jerseys before the end of the season, teams in an unsettled title race often do not make such changes.

Indeed, at the end of the 2023–24 season, Arsenal declined to wear their new kit even after its release, preferring to keep their then-current jersey while they continued to fight for the title.

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