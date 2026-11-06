Adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 "Wild Rivals" Pack Release Information

Eric "Shake" James has built one of the strongest community partnerships in footwear with adidas. The Milwaukee entrepreneur behind SNEEX and CLICKS is back with his third adidas Originals collaboration of 2026, the "Wild Rivals" Adistar XLG 2.0 pack.

For the campaign, he brought in Angela Simmons, who has built businesses in both fashion and food. Angela launched the Pastry sneaker line with her sister Vanessa in 2007, and she is the daughter of Run-DMC's Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons. Shake's own ties to Run-DMC run deep, and that is where his story starts.

The adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 "Wild Rivals" pack. | adidas

Legacy

Years ago, Shake met Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, and the two became close friends. They traveled together and shared the court with Run-DMC's Hollis Crew. When Jay was killed in 2002, Shake put that loss into his community, starting the J.A.Y. Academy in his friend's honor.

Vanessa Simmons for the adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 "Wild Rivals" pack. | adidas

In 2015, he and Run-DMC's Darryl "DMC" McDaniels opened CLICKS in Shorewood. The name combines clothes and kicks. His adidas projects have told Milwaukee's story ever since, from 414 Day releases to his Summerfest collaboration.

Vanessa Simmons for the adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 "Wild Rivals" pack. | adidas

On November 14, SNEEX and adidas Cornerstone Community will celebrate the launch in the store. Guests can customize their pairs, take home a gift with purchase, and meet animal handlers. Afterward, friends and family will gather for a paint-and-dip event with live DJs and an open bar.

adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 "Wild Rivals"

The adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 "African Rock Python" colorway. | adidas

The pack puts two natural rivals side by side: the "Mandrill" and the "African Rock Python" colorways. The Mandrill is the louder pair. Its blue, red, and yellow are inspired by the monkey's face. Mandrills are the biggest monkeys on Earth, and their groups can grow past 1,000.

The African Rock Python is the quieter of the two. Africa's biggest native snake shows up in yellow and green snakeskin across the upper. Angela leads the campaign, shot in New York City.

Tech Specs

The adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 "Mandrill" colorway. | adidas

The Adistar XLG 2.0 is adidas's more accessible take on Pharrell's Adistar Jellyfish, built on early-2000s running silhouettes.

The Mandrill stacks a lot of texture: super-hairy suede, reflective gradient mesh, satin, and semi-translucent pieces. The Python's suede features an embossed snakeskin pattern, finished with reflective hits and satin. Both pairs also charge up under light and glow in the dark.

Shopping Information

The adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 "African Rock Python" colorway. | adidas

Both pairs drop on November 14 at 11 a.m. CT. You can grab them online at clickskicks.net and sneex3rdward.com, or in person at SNEEX in Milwaukee. The shoes are $140 each, in men's sizes 4-15. I'm excited to see this one hit the streets.

The adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 "Mandrill" colorway. | adidas

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