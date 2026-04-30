Aston Martin Turbocharges PUMA Running Shoes With F1 DNA

PUMA continues to emerge as a disruptor at the cornerstone of performance and culture in footwear. This time linking with Aston Martin and the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team, delivering a limited-edition running shoe release built from Formula One DNA and precision.

The assignment was simple. Take what happens in Formula One and translate it into something functional for runners who take performance seriously. PUMA and Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team pulled directly from the engineering, speed, and precision of their cars and applied it to footwear built for the road.

At the center of the release are two models: the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 and the MagMax NITRO 2. Both hit in a blacked-out colorway with Aston Martin Racing Green accents and matching insoles, giving the lineup a sleek, self-look that stands out and reads fast even standing still.

PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3

The PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3. | PUMA

PUMA touts the Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 ($310) as the fastest running shoe the icon brand has built to date, with a specific focus on athletes looking to shave time off their performances.

The PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3. | PUMA

It features an upgraded NITROFOAM Elite midsole designed for maximum energy return, paired with a carbon fiber PWRPLATE engineered for propulsion through each stride. Underfoot, PUMAGRIP rubber delivers traction across conditions, making it a serious option for shorter distances to full marathons.

PUMA MagMax NITRO 2

The PUMA MagMax NITRO 2. | PUMA

The MagMax NITRO 2 ($190) shifts the focus toward cushioning and consistency. Built for longer miles, it uses maximum NITROFOAM underfoot for a more responsive ride, combined with a breathable mesh upper that supports airflow throughout the run. A knitted tongue and structured fit round it out, offering comfort that holds up over distance.

The PUMA MagMax NITRO 2. | PUMA

What hit most in this release is the clarity in execution. Where a lot of models try to do everything, this stayed direct. One shoe built for speed and one for endurance, both tied to the same performance-driven DNA of Formula One, and it lands.

PUMA x Aston Martin

The PUMA x Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team Running Trainer Capsule. | PUMA

As the PUMA Running Division puts it, this capsule is the meeting point of two worlds that share the same obsession with speed, built to take runners further and faster, whether chasing a lap record or a marathon PB.

The PUMA x Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team running shoe release is available now through PUMA, select global retailers, and Aston Martin’s official online channels. For more on the latest drops and upcoming releases, keep it locked in with Sports Illustrated's Kicks on SI.