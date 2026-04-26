Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe Smashes Marathon World Record in London

During Sunday’s London Marathon, reigning champion Sabastian Sawe of Kenya smashed the world record for the fastest marathon in history by becoming the first runner to officially finish under two hours.

Sawe won the race in one hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds. The previous record was held by Kelvin Kiptum at the 2023 Chicago Marathon when he finished in two hours and 35 seconds. This means Sawe broke the record by a whole 65 seconds.

“I have made history, for the generation we know the record is possible, the preparation and discipline we had,” Sawe said after the race, via The Athletic. “I have shown them nothing is impossible; everything is possible. It’s a matter of time.”

The Kenyan wasn’t the only runner to finish sub-two hours on Sunday, which is an amazing feat in itself. Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha finished in one hour, 59 minutes and 41 seconds in his first ever marathon race. The third-place finisher, Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo, still broke Kiptum’s previous record by finishing in two hours and 28 seconds.

Sawe was really grateful for how loud and electrifying the London crowd was on the sidelines as he ran his historic race.

“I think they help a lot because if it was not for them you don't feel like you are so loved,” Sawe said, via ESPN. “... With them calling, you feel so happy and strong.”

It’s worth noting that a sub-two hour marathon time has happened before, but in a non-official race. Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge finished a marathon in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds back in Vienna in 2019 during a tailored race called the “1.59 Challenge.” The time didn’t go in the history books because it wasn’t an official race. Sawe beat Kipchoge’s time on Sunday regardless.

Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa sets women-only marathon record

Sawe wasn’t the only runner to make history on Sunday in London. Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa competed in the women-only portion of the marathon and won with a time of two hours, 15 minutes and 41 seconds. She defended her title from last year and broke her own record by nine seconds in the process.

“I came into the race wanting to beat my record—I knew I was in good shape,” Assefa said after the race, via The Athletic. “I knew the first 5km were fast. It did slow down a bit, I felt good and my focus then was on winning the race. ... Before my coach said you can win and break the world record, it was the confidence from him. I knew I’d done the training. We saw the weather would be good—all the conditions were in place for me to achieve both of those goals.

Paula Radcliffe still holds the record for the fastest woman at the London Marathon in a mixed race when she finished in 2003 with a time of two hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds.

It was a historic day all around in London on Sunday.

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