The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" is Back This Weekend

Every sneakerhead knows the unforgettable origin story of Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line. The Chicago Bulls legend stepped onto the court wearing red and black sneakers, and the NBA fined Jordan and banned the sneakers. Nike paid the fine because "you can't ban greatness."

The footwear rules eventually changed, Jordan became the greatest basketball player of all time, and the Air Jordan 1 just celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. Just in time for spring, the game-changing shoe is back in a low-top version, with extra details that highlight its irreverent debut in November 1984.

Shoppng Information

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 2. Shoppers can buy retro sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett Stores, and at other popular retailers.

The sneakers will be available in full-family sizing: Adult ($145), Big Kids ($120), Little Kids ($80), and Toddler ($65). Shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"Banned" Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

The "Banned" colorway features a tumbled Black leather upper with Varsity Red detailing on the toe box, Swoosh logos, and "Nike Air" branding. The iconic Varsity Red X branding replaces the original Air Jordan "Wings" logo on the heels.

Additional nods to the shoe's historical significance include the date (10.18.1984) that Jordan wore red and black shoes in Madison Square Garden and got in trouble. The left and right insoles note important days for the shoe in September and October of 1984. Lastly, the special "Banned" packaging completes the heartfelt tribute.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

Jordan never played in the low-top version of his first signature sneaker, but the Air Jordan 1 Low OG retains all of the iconic design elements that made the sneakers so legendary.

A genuine leather upper offers durability and structure. Meanwhile, the encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole pattern is still one of the best designs to grace the basketball court.

Air Jordan 1 Low History

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" colorway. | Nike

No basketball shoe's history is as important as the Air Jordan 1. The low, mid, and high-top versions have dropped in countless designs over the years. But the OG versions in Bulls colorways remain the most coveted among collectors and sneakerheads.

Lacing up these sneakers will make you feel ready to battle the NBA league office, the New York Knicks, and any other competitor who steps in your way (while looking stylish). Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.