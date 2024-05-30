Coco Gauff's New Balance Apparel Inspired Cameron Brink
Hey, hey, hey, what you got to say? The New Balance ad campaign featuring the song "Hollywood Swinging" by Kool & the Gang dominates the airwaves just as the brand's athletes dominate professional sports.
New Balance is well-represented across all major sports this spring and summer, thanks to its talented roster of budding superstars. Two of which are featured in the commercial - tennis star Coco Gauff and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink.
Earlier this week, Bring went viral on social media for her pregame outfit. The tennis tank and skirt are from Gauff's signature New Balance collection. Brink told reporters, "I want to be like Coco." Don't we all?
The 20-year-old tennis prodigy shared a picture of the two wearing matching outfits and said, "@cameronbrink22 your pregame outfits always eat." Honestly, it's the highest praise imaginable from a Gen-Z icon.
Gauff's signature New Balance collection includes apparel and tennis shoes. Her first signature sneaker, the Coco CG1, has been a smash hit thanks to its ability to look good on and off the tennis court.
Even better, "tenniscore" is on the rise in the fashion world thanks to the Netflix show Break Point and the Zendaya movie Challengers. Everyone wants to dress like a tennis player this summer.
Over the past two years, Gauff's first signature tennis shoe and apparel collection has been released in dozens of exciting styles that draw inspiration from her unmatched talent and personality. Athletes and fans can shop Gauff's signature footwear and apparel collection in all sizes on the New Balance website while supplies last.
