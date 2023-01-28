Oklahoma City Thunder Player Rocks Cowboy Outfit

Skip to main content

Darius Bazley Wears New Balance Shoes with Cowboy Hat

Breaking down Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley's pregame outfit.
The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up an impressive win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The only thing that could outshine Oklahoma City's performance on the court was what Darius Bazley wore off the court.

Bazley, a fourth-year player out of Finneytown High School in Ohio, has fully embraced the southwestern culture. Before last night's game, the Bazley rocked a pair of New Balance sneakers and a cowboy hat - proving that New Balance 550s can truly be worn with anything.

Bazley's road to the NBA was highly unusual. The McDonald's All-American skipped college and the G League, opting for a three-month paid internship with New Balance. 

New Balance's bet on Bazley has paid off. The 6'9" forward has proven to be a solid role player with a bright future. This season, Bazley has worn the New Balance TWO WXY v3 in various colorways on the court. Below is everything fans need to know about the kicks he wore before last night's game.

New Balance 550

View of white New Balance shoe.

A detailed look at the New Balance 550.

The New Balance 550 has been riding what feels like a never-ending wave in popularity. The lifestyle shoes have been released in numerous colorways, but Bazley's triple-white colorway might be the cleanest version yet.

Even better, the New Balance 550 is affordable. Fans can choose between several colorways on New Balance's website for $120 in adult sizes.

The retro model is a tribute to the 1989 original that helped define a generation of hoop shoes. The kicks were initially worn by NBA ballers in the 1980s and 1990s and have since become a staple in fashion.

We want to hear your thoughts about Bazley's pregame outfit. Let us know on Twitter if you plan to wear your New Balance 550s with a cowboy hat. In the meantime, stay tuned to FanNation Kicks for news, analysis, and interviews.

