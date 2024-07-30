Gold Medal Gymnast Helps Design Stylish Shoes for the Olympics
In conjunction with the 2024 Paris Games kicking off over the weekend, APL and five-time medalist Nastia Liukin have returned to collaborate on a capsule collection for Summer.
After a successful footwear launch together in 2021, the gymnast great has launched a Parisian-inspired collection with APL that features four pairs of sneakers and one pair of slides.
The APL for Nastia Liukin collection includes the Women's Nostalgia '87 ($430), Women's TechLoom Zipline ($350), Women's TechLoom Bliss ($350 in Fusion Pink, $220 in white) and the Women's Big Logo TechLoom Slide ($120).
"These pieces embody the ethos of our collective brands so well, inspired by the art, culture, and effortlessly chic nature of Paris - with a touch of pink as a nod to my own past," Liukin shared on Instagram.
Liukin - the 2008 Olympics all-around champion - was also the 2005 and 2007 World Champion on the balance beam and the 2005 World Champion on the uneven bars.
Ahead of this Summer's Games, she launched a new podcast "The Game Inside The Games" with performance psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais to unlock the psychology of pivotal moments that can make or break an athlete’s dream.
In addition to the Liukin collection, APL got further into the Olympics spirit with the brand'sParisian Prism capsule collection, featuring men's and women’s Streamline and Zipline sneakers - all for $320, in a black, blue, green, red and yellow scheme - paying tribute to the Games' rings.
Both collections are available now exclusively at www.AthleticPropulsionLabs.com the APL Flagship Experience at The Grove in Los Angeles and the APL Flagship Experience at 75 Prince Street in New York City.
